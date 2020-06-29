All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 1 2020 at 2:41 AM

1861 South LONGWOOD Avenue

1861 South Longwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1861 South Longwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid City

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
coffee bar
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
This newly renovated unit will charm you with its open concept kitchen and dining room - Perfect for entertaining! You have three bedrooms + two baths, to make yourself right at home. The unit is equipped with appliances: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and in unit W/D. Super location! Short distance to DTLA, Hollywood and Culver City. And so close to many great Midcity and West Adams eateries; Delicious Pizza, Los Anayas, Normandie Bakery, Bloom Cafe, Vees Cafe, Paper and Plastik. Need coffee? Grab your cup of Joe at Adams Coffee Shop on Adams or Starbucks on Crenshaw. Near the 10-Fwy, Expo Line and Bus Line are! This home offers enduring value & lasting enjoyment of the lifestyle of this community. Available in December 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1861 South LONGWOOD Avenue have any available units?
1861 South LONGWOOD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1861 South LONGWOOD Avenue have?
Some of 1861 South LONGWOOD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1861 South LONGWOOD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1861 South LONGWOOD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1861 South LONGWOOD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1861 South LONGWOOD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1861 South LONGWOOD Avenue offer parking?
No, 1861 South LONGWOOD Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1861 South LONGWOOD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1861 South LONGWOOD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1861 South LONGWOOD Avenue have a pool?
No, 1861 South LONGWOOD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1861 South LONGWOOD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1861 South LONGWOOD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1861 South LONGWOOD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1861 South LONGWOOD Avenue has units with dishwashers.

