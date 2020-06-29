1861 South LONGWOOD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar

This newly renovated unit will charm you with its open concept kitchen and dining room - Perfect for entertaining! You have three bedrooms + two baths, to make yourself right at home. The unit is equipped with appliances: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and in unit W/D. Super location! Short distance to DTLA, Hollywood and Culver City. And so close to many great Midcity and West Adams eateries; Delicious Pizza, Los Anayas, Normandie Bakery, Bloom Cafe, Vees Cafe, Paper and Plastik. Need coffee? Grab your cup of Joe at Adams Coffee Shop on Adams or Starbucks on Crenshaw. Near the 10-Fwy, Expo Line and Bus Line are! This home offers enduring value & lasting enjoyment of the lifestyle of this community. Available in December 2019.