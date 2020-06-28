All apartments in Los Angeles
18606 Citronia Street

18606 Citronia Street · No Longer Available
Location

18606 Citronia Street, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this beauty located in a prime Northridge neighborhood. This single story, 4 bedroom (1750 sqft), 2.5 bath home offers everything you need! Bright and open floor plan, new laminate floors, freshly painted and updated with brand new appliances and washer and dryer. Pet friendly and large private backyard ideal for entertainment. No garage but driveway fits up to 5 cars. Within walking distance to CSUN, great school district with Nobel middle school and Granada High charter school, restaurants, shops, art & entertainment, parks, medical facilities. Easy access to the 405, 101 & 118 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18606 Citronia Street have any available units?
18606 Citronia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 18606 Citronia Street currently offering any rent specials?
18606 Citronia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18606 Citronia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 18606 Citronia Street is pet friendly.
Does 18606 Citronia Street offer parking?
No, 18606 Citronia Street does not offer parking.
Does 18606 Citronia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18606 Citronia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18606 Citronia Street have a pool?
No, 18606 Citronia Street does not have a pool.
Does 18606 Citronia Street have accessible units?
No, 18606 Citronia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18606 Citronia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18606 Citronia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18606 Citronia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 18606 Citronia Street does not have units with air conditioning.
