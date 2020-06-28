18606 Citronia Street

Amenities

Welcome home to this beauty located in a prime Northridge neighborhood. This single story, 4 bedroom (1750 sqft), 2.5 bath home offers everything you need! Bright and open floor plan, new laminate floors, freshly painted and updated with brand new appliances and washer and dryer. Pet friendly and large private backyard ideal for entertainment. No garage but driveway fits up to 5 cars. Within walking distance to CSUN, great school district with Nobel middle school and Granada High charter school, restaurants, shops, art & entertainment, parks, medical facilities. Easy access to the 405, 101 & 118 freeways.