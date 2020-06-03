18604 PALOMINO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

Beautifully upgraded and well-maintained single story home perfectly situated on a tree lined cul-de-sac, South of the Blvd in the Tarzana Hills. This inviting 2,800+ square foot, 4 bed, 3 bath mid-century home with vaulted wood-beamed ceilings, features an updated kitchen with large center island, spacious dining & family room with a relaxing fire place and a master suite with a ton of closet space. Throughout the home you will find gleaming wood flooring, plantation shutter's, and an abundance of natural light. The lush and secluded backyard features a shimmering pool shaded by large palm trees, as-well-as ample covered dining and lounge space for bathing in the sun. Entertain year-round or simply enjoy the peace and tranquility that this unique home offers just a few minutes from Ventura Blvd and easy access to the 101 freeway.