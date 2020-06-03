All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
18604 PALOMINO Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18604 PALOMINO Drive

18604 Palomino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18604 Palomino Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Beautifully upgraded and well-maintained single story home perfectly situated on a tree lined cul-de-sac, South of the Blvd in the Tarzana Hills. This inviting 2,800+ square foot, 4 bed, 3 bath mid-century home with vaulted wood-beamed ceilings, features an updated kitchen with large center island, spacious dining & family room with a relaxing fire place and a master suite with a ton of closet space. Throughout the home you will find gleaming wood flooring, plantation shutter's, and an abundance of natural light. The lush and secluded backyard features a shimmering pool shaded by large palm trees, as-well-as ample covered dining and lounge space for bathing in the sun. Entertain year-round or simply enjoy the peace and tranquility that this unique home offers just a few minutes from Ventura Blvd and easy access to the 101 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18604 PALOMINO Drive have any available units?
18604 PALOMINO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18604 PALOMINO Drive have?
Some of 18604 PALOMINO Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18604 PALOMINO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18604 PALOMINO Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18604 PALOMINO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18604 PALOMINO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18604 PALOMINO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18604 PALOMINO Drive does offer parking.
Does 18604 PALOMINO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18604 PALOMINO Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18604 PALOMINO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18604 PALOMINO Drive has a pool.
Does 18604 PALOMINO Drive have accessible units?
No, 18604 PALOMINO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18604 PALOMINO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18604 PALOMINO Drive has units with dishwashers.
