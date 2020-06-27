1857 PHILLIPS Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to your private retreat in the hills of Highland Park! No fighting for parking with your direct access 2 car garage. Come inside, drop your cares and watch the sunset with stunning views from your back balcony. Then stroll down to York Blvd for dinner and a nightcap at any of Highland Park's many restaurants or night spots. Perfect for entertaining! This beautiful mid-century modern home features incredible views, multiple decks and outdoor spaces, and your very own enchanted forest in the backyard. Open plan main level features an updated kitchen, exposed beams, fireplace, master suite and a large balcony. Second level features 2 bedrooms, bathroom, and laundry/utility room. Third level has a huge bonus room that could used as a fourth bedroom (has a walk in closet), office, man cave, or play-room. Welcome to your new Shangri La in the hills of Highland Park!