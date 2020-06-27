All apartments in Los Angeles
1857 PHILLIPS Way
Last updated February 1 2020 at 7:18 AM

1857 PHILLIPS Way

1857 Phillips Way · No Longer Available
Location

1857 Phillips Way, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to your private retreat in the hills of Highland Park! No fighting for parking with your direct access 2 car garage. Come inside, drop your cares and watch the sunset with stunning views from your back balcony. Then stroll down to York Blvd for dinner and a nightcap at any of Highland Park's many restaurants or night spots. Perfect for entertaining! This beautiful mid-century modern home features incredible views, multiple decks and outdoor spaces, and your very own enchanted forest in the backyard. Open plan main level features an updated kitchen, exposed beams, fireplace, master suite and a large balcony. Second level features 2 bedrooms, bathroom, and laundry/utility room. Third level has a huge bonus room that could used as a fourth bedroom (has a walk in closet), office, man cave, or play-room. Welcome to your new Shangri La in the hills of Highland Park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1857 PHILLIPS Way have any available units?
1857 PHILLIPS Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1857 PHILLIPS Way have?
Some of 1857 PHILLIPS Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1857 PHILLIPS Way currently offering any rent specials?
1857 PHILLIPS Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1857 PHILLIPS Way pet-friendly?
No, 1857 PHILLIPS Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1857 PHILLIPS Way offer parking?
Yes, 1857 PHILLIPS Way offers parking.
Does 1857 PHILLIPS Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1857 PHILLIPS Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1857 PHILLIPS Way have a pool?
No, 1857 PHILLIPS Way does not have a pool.
Does 1857 PHILLIPS Way have accessible units?
No, 1857 PHILLIPS Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1857 PHILLIPS Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1857 PHILLIPS Way has units with dishwashers.
