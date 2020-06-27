1857 Lucile Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This beautiful, just renovated 2+1 mid-century house has it all! Come home and relax on the spacious balcony or living room, while watching the sunset with incredible views of the city. Home's features include newer kitchen appliances; central HVAC; New washer and dryer on site; Freshly painted walls and refinished doors; All new lighting and kitchen fixtures; Newly refinished hardwood floors; New interior roller blinds, new balcony roller sunshades which help keep west-facing rooms cool; Gas fireplace in the living room under a wood-beamed cathedral ceiling, and general privacy between neighbors.



This home is the upper (street level) portion of a duplex located in world renowned Silver Lake, on one of its most picturesque streets, with nice neighbors (who keep to themselves!) and architecturally significant homes. This home features lots of natural light with great views of city lights, Franklin Hills, Hollywood Sign, Griffith Observatory, gorgeous sunsets and on clear days, ocean peaks.



The house is located just a 5 min drive or bike over Moreno Highlands and Silverlake Reservoir Rec Center, to jogging path and other facilities. 5-10 min drive to hiking at Griffith Park, shopping at Trader Joe's, Gelson's & all the cool Los Feliz, Silverlake, Echo Park, Atwater and Frogtown bars, coffee houses, restaurants, clubs & shops. Near Downtown L.A., Boyle Heights, Hollywood, Glendale, Burbank & other creative industry hubs. 5 minute drive or bike ride to several hospitals--Kaiser, Children's & Hollywood Presbyterian.



The neighborhood is quiet and peaceful so we are seeking a quiet tenant although occasional entertaining is understandable!



Non-cigarette smoking unit. No pets. Street parking (there are usually available spots right out front). We are looking for a 1 year minimum lease, but will consider other options on case-by-case basis.



Please email us with questions and for showings.