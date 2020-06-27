All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1857 Lucile Ave
Last updated September 29 2019 at 7:34 AM

1857 Lucile Ave

1857 Lucile Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1857 Lucile Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful, just renovated 2+1 mid-century house has it all! Come home and relax on the spacious balcony or living room, while watching the sunset with incredible views of the city. Home's features include newer kitchen appliances; central HVAC; New washer and dryer on site; Freshly painted walls and refinished doors; All new lighting and kitchen fixtures; Newly refinished hardwood floors; New interior roller blinds, new balcony roller sunshades which help keep west-facing rooms cool; Gas fireplace in the living room under a wood-beamed cathedral ceiling, and general privacy between neighbors.

This home is the upper (street level) portion of a duplex located in world renowned Silver Lake, on one of its most picturesque streets, with nice neighbors (who keep to themselves!) and architecturally significant homes. This home features lots of natural light with great views of city lights, Franklin Hills, Hollywood Sign, Griffith Observatory, gorgeous sunsets and on clear days, ocean peaks.

The house is located just a 5 min drive or bike over Moreno Highlands and Silverlake Reservoir Rec Center, to jogging path and other facilities. 5-10 min drive to hiking at Griffith Park, shopping at Trader Joe's, Gelson's & all the cool Los Feliz, Silverlake, Echo Park, Atwater and Frogtown bars, coffee houses, restaurants, clubs & shops. Near Downtown L.A., Boyle Heights, Hollywood, Glendale, Burbank & other creative industry hubs. 5 minute drive or bike ride to several hospitals--Kaiser, Children's & Hollywood Presbyterian.

The neighborhood is quiet and peaceful so we are seeking a quiet tenant although occasional entertaining is understandable!

Non-cigarette smoking unit. No pets. Street parking (there are usually available spots right out front). We are looking for a 1 year minimum lease, but will consider other options on case-by-case basis.

Please email us with questions and for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1857 Lucile Ave have any available units?
1857 Lucile Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1857 Lucile Ave have?
Some of 1857 Lucile Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1857 Lucile Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1857 Lucile Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1857 Lucile Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1857 Lucile Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1857 Lucile Ave offer parking?
No, 1857 Lucile Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1857 Lucile Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1857 Lucile Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1857 Lucile Ave have a pool?
No, 1857 Lucile Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1857 Lucile Ave have accessible units?
No, 1857 Lucile Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1857 Lucile Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1857 Lucile Ave has units with dishwashers.
