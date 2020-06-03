1851 West 81ST Street

Amenities

parking walk in closets gym fireplace

Modern Vintage home with intimate living room with vaulted ceilings, retro vintage lighting, wide plank barn style floor, and brick fireplace. Open floorplan with formal dining that leads into kitchen with quartz countertops, shaker style cabinets, subway tile backsplash, and breakfast nook. Center hallway leads into all 3 bedrooms. First master has a his/her walk-in closet and bathroom with dual vanity sinks. 2nd master has open bright layout, an en suite ~ bthrm, with sliding door that leads out to an enclosed sun room, with options for an office, gym, or playroom. Spacious back yard. Newer HVACw/ Nest Thermostat and Security Cameras.