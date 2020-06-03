All apartments in Los Angeles
1851 West 81ST Street
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:30 PM

1851 West 81ST Street

1851 West 81st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1851 West 81st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90047
Congress Southwest

Amenities

parking
walk in closets
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Modern Vintage home with intimate living room with vaulted ceilings, retro vintage lighting, wide plank barn style floor, and brick fireplace. Open floorplan with formal dining that leads into kitchen with quartz countertops, shaker style cabinets, subway tile backsplash, and breakfast nook. Center hallway leads into all 3 bedrooms. First master has a his/her walk-in closet and bathroom with dual vanity sinks. 2nd master has open bright layout, an en suite ~ bthrm, with sliding door that leads out to an enclosed sun room, with options for an office, gym, or playroom. Spacious back yard. Newer HVACw/ Nest Thermostat and Security Cameras.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1851 West 81ST Street have any available units?
1851 West 81ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1851 West 81ST Street have?
Some of 1851 West 81ST Street's amenities include parking, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1851 West 81ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
1851 West 81ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1851 West 81ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 1851 West 81ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1851 West 81ST Street offer parking?
Yes, 1851 West 81ST Street offers parking.
Does 1851 West 81ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1851 West 81ST Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1851 West 81ST Street have a pool?
No, 1851 West 81ST Street does not have a pool.
Does 1851 West 81ST Street have accessible units?
No, 1851 West 81ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1851 West 81ST Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1851 West 81ST Street does not have units with dishwashers.

