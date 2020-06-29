All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 1 2020 at 3:23 AM

1850 IVAR Avenue

1850 Ivar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1850 Ivar Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood United

Amenities

A must see property that has been remodelled to an amazing finish.A unique 3-bedroom, 2-Bathroom apartment with spectacular views over Downtown and Hollywood. This 2500 square foot unit is in a wonderful vintage building built in 1923 with incredible original hardwood floors and tiled bathrooms. The modern kitchen is fully fitted with top quality stainless steel appliances leading to the expansive living room with great views and a large open fireplace. The dining room has great views and is extremely large with an additional serving room-wine room. The Bonus 3rd Bedroom is flooded with light and can be an office if required. The apartment has fabulous vintage light fittings throughoutThe master Bedroom is extremely large and has a fantastic bay window that has a walk in closet and also boasts dynamic city views. The Bathrooms are tiled throughout with wall-mounted showers and vintage tiling that has been restored to an amazing standard.There is a separate laundry room in the

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1850 IVAR Avenue have any available units?
1850 IVAR Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1850 IVAR Avenue have?
Some of 1850 IVAR Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, wine room, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1850 IVAR Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1850 IVAR Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1850 IVAR Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1850 IVAR Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1850 IVAR Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1850 IVAR Avenue offers parking.
Does 1850 IVAR Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1850 IVAR Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1850 IVAR Avenue have a pool?
No, 1850 IVAR Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1850 IVAR Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1850 IVAR Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1850 IVAR Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1850 IVAR Avenue has units with dishwashers.
