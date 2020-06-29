1850 IVAR Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking wine room

A must see property that has been remodelled to an amazing finish.A unique 3-bedroom, 2-Bathroom apartment with spectacular views over Downtown and Hollywood. This 2500 square foot unit is in a wonderful vintage building built in 1923 with incredible original hardwood floors and tiled bathrooms. The modern kitchen is fully fitted with top quality stainless steel appliances leading to the expansive living room with great views and a large open fireplace. The dining room has great views and is extremely large with an additional serving room-wine room. The Bonus 3rd Bedroom is flooded with light and can be an office if required. The apartment has fabulous vintage light fittings throughoutThe master Bedroom is extremely large and has a fantastic bay window that has a walk in closet and also boasts dynamic city views. The Bathrooms are tiled throughout with wall-mounted showers and vintage tiling that has been restored to an amazing standard.There is a separate laundry room in the