1846 N. VAN NESS AVE

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel

2BR/ 2.5 BA TOP-FLOOR DUPLEX DRIPPING WITH STYLE IN ICONIC FRANKLIN VILLAGE AREA

This home is sure to turn some heads- Live large in this top-floor unit! This 2BR/ 2.5 Bathroom unit has beautiful hardwood laminate flooring thoughout, and so many windows it\'s always left shining.

Each bedroom has its own en suite, and there\'s a bonus half bath off the main room. The kitchen is adorned with brand-new stainless steel appliances, and there\'s a washer/dryer hook up leading out to the rear private balcony.. This beauty comes with not one but TWO parking spaces, and TWO private balconies (front and back)!

Oh-so-cool location! In the heart of Franklin Village! Convenience and pleasure right outside your door! 101 Freeway nearby, Gelson\'s Market, Upright Citizens Brigade (USB Comedy), The Oaks Gourmet Market, and countless shops and dining options!

Easy to show! Contact LBA to see it before you miss out.



1st month and deposit due at signing (Lease signing to take place within 48 hours of approval)

Owner covers trash, water, and gardening. All other utilities tenant\'s responsibility.

12 month minimum lease term

Pets considered with additional deposit