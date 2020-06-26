1845 CHASTAIN

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub sauna

Gorgeously remodeled Mediterranean Villa with expansive views of Queen's Necklace, Catalina, and city lights are only minutes from the hiking and mountain-biking trails of Topanga State Park and the beautiful California beaches below. This 5 bed, 5.5 baths Custom-Built manor offers spectacular views from every room. A spacious gourmet kitchen is endowed with top-of-the-line appliances and a breakfast bar. Elegant living room, formal dining room, and guest bedroom open directly to the tranquil back yard overlooking the Pacific featuring a resort-style entertaining space complete with infinity pool, spa, Koi pond, outdoor kitchen, bar, and fireplace. A sweeping staircase leads to the master suite, which boasts panoramic ocean views, large balcony, fireplace, and bathroom spa with sauna. Upstairs features additional bedroom suites with private baths and a separate family room. Exclusive community access granted to the luxurious Summit Club.