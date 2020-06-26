1845 CHASTAIN

Amenities
Gorgeously remodeled Mediterranean Villa with expansive views of Queen's Necklace, Catalina, and city lights are only minutes from the hiking and mountain-biking trails of Topanga State Park and the beautiful California beaches below. This 5 bed, 5.5 baths Custom-Built manor offers spectacular views from every room. A spacious gourmet kitchen is endowed with top-of-the-line appliances and a breakfast bar. Elegant living room, formal dining room, and guest bedroom open directly to the tranquil back yard overlooking the Pacific featuring a resort-style entertaining space complete with infinity pool, spa, Koi pond, outdoor kitchen, bar, and fireplace. A sweeping staircase leads to the master suite, which boasts panoramic ocean views, large balcony, fireplace, and bathroom spa with sauna. Upstairs features additional bedroom suites with private baths and a separate family room. Exclusive community access granted to the luxurious Summit Club.