All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1845 CHASTAIN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1845 CHASTAIN
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:30 AM

1845 CHASTAIN

1845 Chastain Pkwy E · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1845 Chastain Pkwy E, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
Gorgeously remodeled Mediterranean Villa with expansive views of Queen's Necklace, Catalina, and city lights are only minutes from the hiking and mountain-biking trails of Topanga State Park and the beautiful California beaches below. This 5 bed, 5.5 baths Custom-Built manor offers spectacular views from every room. A spacious gourmet kitchen is endowed with top-of-the-line appliances and a breakfast bar. Elegant living room, formal dining room, and guest bedroom open directly to the tranquil back yard overlooking the Pacific featuring a resort-style entertaining space complete with infinity pool, spa, Koi pond, outdoor kitchen, bar, and fireplace. A sweeping staircase leads to the master suite, which boasts panoramic ocean views, large balcony, fireplace, and bathroom spa with sauna. Upstairs features additional bedroom suites with private baths and a separate family room. Exclusive community access granted to the luxurious Summit Club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1845 CHASTAIN have any available units?
1845 CHASTAIN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1845 CHASTAIN have?
Some of 1845 CHASTAIN's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1845 CHASTAIN currently offering any rent specials?
1845 CHASTAIN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1845 CHASTAIN pet-friendly?
No, 1845 CHASTAIN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1845 CHASTAIN offer parking?
Yes, 1845 CHASTAIN offers parking.
Does 1845 CHASTAIN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1845 CHASTAIN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1845 CHASTAIN have a pool?
Yes, 1845 CHASTAIN has a pool.
Does 1845 CHASTAIN have accessible units?
No, 1845 CHASTAIN does not have accessible units.
Does 1845 CHASTAIN have units with dishwashers?
No, 1845 CHASTAIN does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Renaissance Tower Apartments
501 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College