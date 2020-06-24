18426 Wells Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly

Luxurious Estate "South of the Boulevard" Home in Tarzana!



AVAILABLE DECEMBER 16, 2019! Welcome home to this luxurious estate South of the Boulevard in Tarzana! Located on a prime half acre lot on Wells Drive, this over 8,000 square foot home features 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, a two room office with private entrance, 2 gated entries, two separate attached garages, a media room and an entertainer's backyard with pool/spa! As you enter, you will be greeted by grand tile flooring, LED recessed lighting, 20 foot cathedral ceilings, and tall archways entering into the formal Living Room and Dining Rooms. An abundance of two-story arched windows flood this home with natural lighting throughout. The spacious dining room overlooks the private backyard and invites you to enjoy dessert and appetizers al fresco on the patio. The stunning gourmet kitchen features high end stainless steel appliances including a sub zero refrigerator and freezer, double oven, 6 burner gas stove, dishwasher and microwave. There is more than ample kitchen cabinetry with an over-sized granite center island. When entertaining, have your guests sit up in high bar stools featuring the long counter top! Lower level features a home office, guest/maid quarters, and a media room. Walk up the curved wrought iron staircase and you'll find two separate wings feathering bedrooms and bathrooms. The north wing features the over-size master bedroom suite and two, secondary bedrooms. The master suite features not one, but two balconies, a dreamer's large walk-in closet, and a sitting area where you can unwind after a long day. The en-suite Master Bathroom offers dual sinks, jacuzzi tub, and a large, beautifully tiled dual head walk in shower! Enclosing the shower is a meshed glass wall for a super romantic feel! The large yard has a sparkling pool, fire pit, covered and open patio, waterfall & spa. Not only does this luxurious home offer elegance in every corner, but comfort and warmth. Additional features include state of the art wiring, individual laundry room with shelving, and dual zoned HVAC capacity. Trust us, this is one home that you will fall in love with, Hurry, make it yours today! Pool/Gardening Service included. Pets subject to Landlord approval.



