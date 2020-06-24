All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

18426 Wells Drive

18426 Wells Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18426 Wells Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Luxurious Estate "South of the Boulevard" Home in Tarzana! - VISIT - www.18426Wells.com

AVAILABLE DECEMBER 16, 2019! Welcome home to this luxurious estate South of the Boulevard in Tarzana! Located on a prime half acre lot on Wells Drive, this over 8,000 square foot home features 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, a two room office with private entrance, 2 gated entries, two separate attached garages, a media room and an entertainer's backyard with pool/spa! As you enter, you will be greeted by grand tile flooring, LED recessed lighting, 20 foot cathedral ceilings, and tall archways entering into the formal Living Room and Dining Rooms. An abundance of two-story arched windows flood this home with natural lighting throughout. The spacious dining room overlooks the private backyard and invites you to enjoy dessert and appetizers al fresco on the patio. The stunning gourmet kitchen features high end stainless steel appliances including a sub zero refrigerator and freezer, double oven, 6 burner gas stove, dishwasher and microwave. There is more than ample kitchen cabinetry with an over-sized granite center island. When entertaining, have your guests sit up in high bar stools featuring the long counter top! Lower level features a home office, guest/maid quarters, and a media room. Walk up the curved wrought iron staircase and you'll find two separate wings feathering bedrooms and bathrooms. The north wing features the over-size master bedroom suite and two, secondary bedrooms. The master suite features not one, but two balconies, a dreamer's large walk-in closet, and a sitting area where you can unwind after a long day. The en-suite Master Bathroom offers dual sinks, jacuzzi tub, and a large, beautifully tiled dual head walk in shower! Enclosing the shower is a meshed glass wall for a super romantic feel! The large yard has a sparkling pool, fire pit, covered and open patio, waterfall & spa. Not only does this luxurious home offer elegance in every corner, but comfort and warmth. Additional features include state of the art wiring, individual laundry room with shelving, and dual zoned HVAC capacity. Trust us, this is one home that you will fall in love with, Hurry, make it yours today! Pool/Gardening Service included. Pets subject to Landlord approval.

(RLNE4426425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18426 Wells Drive have any available units?
18426 Wells Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18426 Wells Drive have?
Some of 18426 Wells Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18426 Wells Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18426 Wells Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18426 Wells Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18426 Wells Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18426 Wells Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18426 Wells Drive offers parking.
Does 18426 Wells Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18426 Wells Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18426 Wells Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18426 Wells Drive has a pool.
Does 18426 Wells Drive have accessible units?
No, 18426 Wells Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18426 Wells Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18426 Wells Drive has units with dishwashers.

