Los Angeles, CA
1839 North BEVERLY Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1839 North BEVERLY Drive

1839 North Beverly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1839 North Beverly Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
This stunning home is completely redone with the finest materials from Italy, cherry floors, a chef's kitchen and a floor plan ideal for entertaining. Ample outdoor spaces are tranquil and makes one feel like they are far away from the daily hustle. It is complete with two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a large 800-square-foot bonus room and an elegant fireplace. This 90210 address also contains a super high-tech security system. A short distance to majestic Franklin Canyon Lake and hiking trails. Also, very close to Beverly Hills highly rated Coldwater Canyon Park. **Agents see private remarks for showings and information**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1839 North BEVERLY Drive have any available units?
1839 North BEVERLY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1839 North BEVERLY Drive have?
Some of 1839 North BEVERLY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1839 North BEVERLY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1839 North BEVERLY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1839 North BEVERLY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1839 North BEVERLY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1839 North BEVERLY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1839 North BEVERLY Drive offers parking.
Does 1839 North BEVERLY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1839 North BEVERLY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1839 North BEVERLY Drive have a pool?
No, 1839 North BEVERLY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1839 North BEVERLY Drive have accessible units?
No, 1839 North BEVERLY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1839 North BEVERLY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1839 North BEVERLY Drive has units with dishwashers.
