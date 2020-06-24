All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 18360 Collins St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
18360 Collins St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18360 Collins St

18360 W Collins St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Tarzana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18360 W Collins St, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Move in ready April 1, 2019. Open house March 24, 2019.
Send your inquiry to alexbranzburg@yahoo.com
Beautiful Tarzana 2 bed/2.5 bath townhome has1,659 sq ft. (end unit) in the prime location with easy freeway access (gated security complex with plenty of parking inside. This home has been remodeled from top to bottom with quality upgrades throughout. Enter through a private front courtyard patio into the lovely living room with high ceiling and charming fireplace for those cool evenings. Light color wood Pergo flooring throughout entire home. Very spacious kitchen has been completely remodeled with beautiful granite counters and all new cabinets and 18 tile flooring. Convenient laundry room is right off the kitchen. Powder room, guest bath and master bath have all been remodeled with granite counters, new vanities and tub/and or shower. Very spacious master bedroom with large walk in closet. Second oversized bedroom has its own walking closet. Dual pane windows, plantation shutters and crown molding throughout. Two car garage w/direct entry. HOA amenities include; pool, spa, tennis court and club house! Rent includes: water, trash. This home shows like a model!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18360 Collins St have any available units?
18360 Collins St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18360 Collins St have?
Some of 18360 Collins St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18360 Collins St currently offering any rent specials?
18360 Collins St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18360 Collins St pet-friendly?
Yes, 18360 Collins St is pet friendly.
Does 18360 Collins St offer parking?
Yes, 18360 Collins St offers parking.
Does 18360 Collins St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18360 Collins St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18360 Collins St have a pool?
Yes, 18360 Collins St has a pool.
Does 18360 Collins St have accessible units?
No, 18360 Collins St does not have accessible units.
Does 18360 Collins St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18360 Collins St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College