18360 Collins St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Move in ready April 1, 2019. Open house March 24, 2019.

Send your inquiry to alexbranzburg@yahoo.com

Beautiful Tarzana 2 bed/2.5 bath townhome has1,659 sq ft. (end unit) in the prime location with easy freeway access (gated security complex with plenty of parking inside. This home has been remodeled from top to bottom with quality upgrades throughout. Enter through a private front courtyard patio into the lovely living room with high ceiling and charming fireplace for those cool evenings. Light color wood Pergo flooring throughout entire home. Very spacious kitchen has been completely remodeled with beautiful granite counters and all new cabinets and 18 tile flooring. Convenient laundry room is right off the kitchen. Powder room, guest bath and master bath have all been remodeled with granite counters, new vanities and tub/and or shower. Very spacious master bedroom with large walk in closet. Second oversized bedroom has its own walking closet. Dual pane windows, plantation shutters and crown molding throughout. Two car garage w/direct entry. HOA amenities include; pool, spa, tennis court and club house! Rent includes: water, trash. This home shows like a model!