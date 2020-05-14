18338 FRIAR Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! Fully-Gated, Family Home - Featured on HGTV! 3 bd/2ba, Newly Remodeled-Top-of-the-line Kitchen! Welcomed by a large driveway and 2-car garage, enter this charmer with an OPEN FLOOR PLAN! Hardwood floors throughout. Two sizable guest bedrooms w/mirrored wardrobes share a large, full bath. Private Master boasts an enormous walk-in with quick access to the expansive, kid-friendly backyard. Close to every amenity, schools, and only a short walk to the park! Family Neighborhood. Central location!!