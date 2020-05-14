All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 18338 FRIAR Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
18338 FRIAR Street
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:43 AM

18338 FRIAR Street

18338 Friar St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Tarzana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18338 Friar St, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Tarzana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! Fully-Gated, Family Home - Featured on HGTV! 3 bd/2ba, Newly Remodeled-Top-of-the-line Kitchen! Welcomed by a large driveway and 2-car garage, enter this charmer with an OPEN FLOOR PLAN! Hardwood floors throughout. Two sizable guest bedrooms w/mirrored wardrobes share a large, full bath. Private Master boasts an enormous walk-in with quick access to the expansive, kid-friendly backyard. Close to every amenity, schools, and only a short walk to the park! Family Neighborhood. Central location!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18338 FRIAR Street have any available units?
18338 FRIAR Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18338 FRIAR Street have?
Some of 18338 FRIAR Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18338 FRIAR Street currently offering any rent specials?
18338 FRIAR Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18338 FRIAR Street pet-friendly?
No, 18338 FRIAR Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18338 FRIAR Street offer parking?
Yes, 18338 FRIAR Street offers parking.
Does 18338 FRIAR Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18338 FRIAR Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18338 FRIAR Street have a pool?
No, 18338 FRIAR Street does not have a pool.
Does 18338 FRIAR Street have accessible units?
No, 18338 FRIAR Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18338 FRIAR Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18338 FRIAR Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91344
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College