18316 Hatteras ST 35

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna

Beautifully remodeled 2 story condo townhome style: no neighbors above or below. Central heat and AC, tile flooring downstairs in large living space with fireplace, spacious kitchen with cherry cabinets and granite counters, dining area and direct assess to a private patio for BBQ and half bathroom. Upstairs, 2 master suites with each their attached bathroom. Gated community with pool, 2 assigned covered parking and storage area. Very quiet community. Tenant pays for electric (water, sewer, trash included in rent). Available July 1 or possibly before.