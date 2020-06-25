All apartments in Los Angeles
18316 Hatteras ST 35
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM

18316 Hatteras ST 35

18316 Hatteras St · No Longer Available
Location

18316 Hatteras St, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
Beautifully remodeled 2 story condo townhome style: no neighbors above or below. Central heat and AC, tile flooring downstairs in large living space with fireplace, spacious kitchen with cherry cabinets and granite counters, dining area and direct assess to a private patio for BBQ and half bathroom. Upstairs, 2 master suites with each their attached bathroom. Gated community with pool, 2 assigned covered parking and storage area. Very quiet community. Tenant pays for electric (water, sewer, trash included in rent). Available July 1 or possibly before.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18316 Hatteras ST 35 have any available units?
18316 Hatteras ST 35 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18316 Hatteras ST 35 have?
Some of 18316 Hatteras ST 35's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18316 Hatteras ST 35 currently offering any rent specials?
18316 Hatteras ST 35 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18316 Hatteras ST 35 pet-friendly?
No, 18316 Hatteras ST 35 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18316 Hatteras ST 35 offer parking?
Yes, 18316 Hatteras ST 35 offers parking.
Does 18316 Hatteras ST 35 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18316 Hatteras ST 35 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18316 Hatteras ST 35 have a pool?
Yes, 18316 Hatteras ST 35 has a pool.
Does 18316 Hatteras ST 35 have accessible units?
No, 18316 Hatteras ST 35 does not have accessible units.
Does 18316 Hatteras ST 35 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18316 Hatteras ST 35 does not have units with dishwashers.
