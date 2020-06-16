1826 LUCILE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This exquisite, fully-furnished studio is available for a lease term of 6+ months. It is a rare opportunity to live in the Sachs Apartments, the 1924 modernist jewel by noted architect Rudolf Schindler. Beautiful original woodwork in the walls, floors, ceiling and built-ins pairs seamlessly with a renovated high-end kitchen. The included furniture is tasteful and period-appropriate. Large windows gaze across Silver Lake hillsides to the Hollywood Sign, Griffith Park Observatory and nightly sunsets. Outside find a private deck and pergola, the ideal spot to enjoy this inspirational setting. The 16-unit complex, with landscape design by Terremoto, provides parking for one car. You are within blocks of the Silver Lake Reservoir and Sunset Junction with boundless options for dining, nightlife, and the twice-weekly farmer's market. Schindler's groundbreaking style is often imitated but has never been surpassed; in this modernist time capsule you can reside within architectural history.