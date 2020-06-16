All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1826 LUCILE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1826 LUCILE Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1826 LUCILE Avenue

1826 N Lucile Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Silver Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1826 N Lucile Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This exquisite, fully-furnished studio is available for a lease term of 6+ months. It is a rare opportunity to live in the Sachs Apartments, the 1924 modernist jewel by noted architect Rudolf Schindler. Beautiful original woodwork in the walls, floors, ceiling and built-ins pairs seamlessly with a renovated high-end kitchen. The included furniture is tasteful and period-appropriate. Large windows gaze across Silver Lake hillsides to the Hollywood Sign, Griffith Park Observatory and nightly sunsets. Outside find a private deck and pergola, the ideal spot to enjoy this inspirational setting. The 16-unit complex, with landscape design by Terremoto, provides parking for one car. You are within blocks of the Silver Lake Reservoir and Sunset Junction with boundless options for dining, nightlife, and the twice-weekly farmer's market. Schindler's groundbreaking style is often imitated but has never been surpassed; in this modernist time capsule you can reside within architectural history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1826 LUCILE Avenue have any available units?
1826 LUCILE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1826 LUCILE Avenue have?
Some of 1826 LUCILE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1826 LUCILE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1826 LUCILE Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1826 LUCILE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1826 LUCILE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1826 LUCILE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1826 LUCILE Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1826 LUCILE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1826 LUCILE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1826 LUCILE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1826 LUCILE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1826 LUCILE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1826 LUCILE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1826 LUCILE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1826 LUCILE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College