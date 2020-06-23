18258 Germain St.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool ceiling fan fire pit

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities fire pit parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single Story Home in Porter Ranch!! - Excellent opportunity to live in a desirable area of the valley! This single story home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, living room with fireplace, dining room, family room with wet bar and heating stove, skylights, large master bedroom, master bathroom with sunken-in bathtub, ceiling fans in bedrooms, 4th bedroom can be an office, lots of kitchen cabinets. You will love the entertaining back yard that includes a pool, patio cover, fire pit, low maintenance landscape. 2 car direct access garage with trailer/boat/RV parking and storage shed. Gardener and pool service included. Move-in costs include security deposit (one month's rent) and first month's rent. Application fee per adult $42.00. For more information, please contact us at (818)471-4272, julie@valleywideleasing.com or visit our website valleywideleasing.com/available-for-lease to schedule a viewing and to apply.



(RLNE4719969)