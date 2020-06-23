All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 18258 Germain St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
18258 Germain St.
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

18258 Germain St.

18258 Germain Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18258 Germain Street, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Northridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fire pit
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Story Home in Porter Ranch!! - Excellent opportunity to live in a desirable area of the valley! This single story home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, living room with fireplace, dining room, family room with wet bar and heating stove, skylights, large master bedroom, master bathroom with sunken-in bathtub, ceiling fans in bedrooms, 4th bedroom can be an office, lots of kitchen cabinets. You will love the entertaining back yard that includes a pool, patio cover, fire pit, low maintenance landscape. 2 car direct access garage with trailer/boat/RV parking and storage shed. Gardener and pool service included. Move-in costs include security deposit (one month's rent) and first month's rent. Application fee per adult $42.00. For more information, please contact us at (818)471-4272, julie@valleywideleasing.com or visit our website valleywideleasing.com/available-for-lease to schedule a viewing and to apply.

(RLNE4719969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18258 Germain St. have any available units?
18258 Germain St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18258 Germain St. have?
Some of 18258 Germain St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18258 Germain St. currently offering any rent specials?
18258 Germain St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18258 Germain St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 18258 Germain St. is pet friendly.
Does 18258 Germain St. offer parking?
Yes, 18258 Germain St. offers parking.
Does 18258 Germain St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18258 Germain St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18258 Germain St. have a pool?
Yes, 18258 Germain St. has a pool.
Does 18258 Germain St. have accessible units?
No, 18258 Germain St. does not have accessible units.
Does 18258 Germain St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 18258 Germain St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College