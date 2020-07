Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

Beautiful and spacious detached freestanding townhome in the Gated community of The Cape. Freshly painted, new tile flooring on the first level and new wall to wall on the stairs, hall, alcove and both bedrooms. @ master bedrooms upstairs each with their own bathroom. Powder room on the first level. Direct access to the double garage with laundry hook ups. Private patio yard fully fenced. Central air conditioning and forced air heat.