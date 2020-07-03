All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:57 AM

18245 Burbank Boulevard

18245 Burbank Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

18245 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Highly desirable END/CORNER Unit! Built in 2009, this luxurious townhome style unit offers it ALL! Step into gleaming travertine floors throughout, high ceilings & loads of natural light. Spacious living area with gas fireplace. One of only 4 units in the complex that offers the most natural light due to amount of windows & the only unit that offers a separate entry off the living area. Enjoy your morning coffee/tea or those summer BBQ's with the recent addition of your own private patio. Kitchen boasts granite counters, loads of cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & breakfast bar. Half bath off the main level making ideal for guests. Large open staircase leads up to 2 spacious Bedrooms, both with attached ensuite bath & the master offering a walk-in closet, skylight & private balcony with rooftop views. Attached private 3 Car Garage. Laundry area in unit. Abundance of storage throughout. Central A/C. Intercom/Camera system, along with security alarm ready. Conveniently located near all major freeways & just minutes to Ventura Blvd, where you can enjoy dinning, shopping & more! Photos are not of exact unit, but very similar to units floor plan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18245 Burbank Boulevard have any available units?
18245 Burbank Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18245 Burbank Boulevard have?
Some of 18245 Burbank Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18245 Burbank Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
18245 Burbank Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18245 Burbank Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 18245 Burbank Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18245 Burbank Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 18245 Burbank Boulevard offers parking.
Does 18245 Burbank Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18245 Burbank Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18245 Burbank Boulevard have a pool?
No, 18245 Burbank Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 18245 Burbank Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 18245 Burbank Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 18245 Burbank Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18245 Burbank Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

