Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:43 AM

18235 Chatham Lane

Location

18235 Chatham Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This expansive 5 bed 4 bath home has almost 4,000 sq feet of living space & sits on a huge 11,346 sq ft corner lot. Enter into your luxurious home through large double doors into the formal entry way w/ 2 story ceilings where the skylight allows the natural light to flow in. Sit & enjoy the natural light flooding though the large living room windows while watching your fireplace roar or settle in for a more cozy & relaxed feel in the large family room w/ its own fireplace & personal wet bar. Enjoy entertaining in your well appointed kitchen that has all you could ever dream of: stainless steel refrigerator, electric cook top in center island with hooded vent, large walk-in pantry, tons of storage, double ovens and even your very own gourmet flat top grill just like your favorite Teppan restaurant w/ brick work to accent the hand painted tile mural. Large laundry room w/ sink sits just off the garage for your convenience. Huge vaulted ceiling master suite has separated sitting room w/ fireplace, large walk-in closet w/ built-ins and gorgeous bathroom w/ upgraded cabinets that has lots of storage, large step down soaking tub & separate walk-in shower w/ upgraded stone work & if that wasn't amazing enough, large slider doors exit onto your personal balcony for warm summer evenings. The backyard is just as amazing w/ fire pit, pool, spa & built-in BBQ w/ an eat at counter & hanging pendant lights for all your entertaining needs. Call Jerome for your private showing 310-614-5326

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18235 Chatham Lane have any available units?
18235 Chatham Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18235 Chatham Lane have?
Some of 18235 Chatham Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18235 Chatham Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18235 Chatham Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18235 Chatham Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18235 Chatham Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18235 Chatham Lane offer parking?
Yes, 18235 Chatham Lane offers parking.
Does 18235 Chatham Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18235 Chatham Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18235 Chatham Lane have a pool?
Yes, 18235 Chatham Lane has a pool.
Does 18235 Chatham Lane have accessible units?
No, 18235 Chatham Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18235 Chatham Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18235 Chatham Lane has units with dishwashers.
