18235 Chatham Lane

This expansive 5 bed 4 bath home has almost 4,000 sq feet of living space & sits on a huge 11,346 sq ft corner lot. Enter into your luxurious home through large double doors into the formal entry way w/ 2 story ceilings where the skylight allows the natural light to flow in. Sit & enjoy the natural light flooding though the large living room windows while watching your fireplace roar or settle in for a more cozy & relaxed feel in the large family room w/ its own fireplace & personal wet bar. Enjoy entertaining in your well appointed kitchen that has all you could ever dream of: stainless steel refrigerator, electric cook top in center island with hooded vent, large walk-in pantry, tons of storage, double ovens and even your very own gourmet flat top grill just like your favorite Teppan restaurant w/ brick work to accent the hand painted tile mural. Large laundry room w/ sink sits just off the garage for your convenience. Huge vaulted ceiling master suite has separated sitting room w/ fireplace, large walk-in closet w/ built-ins and gorgeous bathroom w/ upgraded cabinets that has lots of storage, large step down soaking tub & separate walk-in shower w/ upgraded stone work & if that wasn't amazing enough, large slider doors exit onto your personal balcony for warm summer evenings. The backyard is just as amazing w/ fire pit, pool, spa & built-in BBQ w/ an eat at counter & hanging pendant lights for all your entertaining needs. Call Jerome for your private showing 310-614-5326