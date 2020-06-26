All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 14 2019 at 11:33 PM

1820 South Dunsmuir Avenue

1820 South Dunsmuir Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1820 South Dunsmuir Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Light, air, open floor plan and privacy. 1820 S. Dunsmuir is a rare gem,an artist's space set high above a quiet cul-de-sac, it is a carefully designed oasis in Mid-City Los Angeles.

Centrally located with westward facing views of Century City's twin towers, and culturally central near LACMA, La Cienega's gallery row and Washington Blvd's galleries and Museums.

Rent includes:
• Brand new dual zone with powerful, whisper quiet AC
• Weekly garden maintenance
• Weekly cedar tub service
• The house is 1,650 square feet with an additional large (700 sq. ft) two car garage with work bench.
• Plentiful parking on the property, room for three cars on the front driveway with additional 2 cars on the side drive, as well as plenty of street parking.
• Xeriscape front garden, with a tiered and shaded back yard patio garden. Mature hedges and fruit trees; persimmon, pomegranate and figs.
• Oregon made cedar tub; custom built, set tucked away and secluded on an upper tier.
• Fully installed ADT security and fire detection system including six months complimentary subscription.
• Large capacity Samsung washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 South Dunsmuir Avenue have any available units?
1820 South Dunsmuir Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1820 South Dunsmuir Avenue have?
Some of 1820 South Dunsmuir Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 South Dunsmuir Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1820 South Dunsmuir Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 South Dunsmuir Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1820 South Dunsmuir Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1820 South Dunsmuir Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1820 South Dunsmuir Avenue offers parking.
Does 1820 South Dunsmuir Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1820 South Dunsmuir Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 South Dunsmuir Avenue have a pool?
No, 1820 South Dunsmuir Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1820 South Dunsmuir Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1820 South Dunsmuir Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 South Dunsmuir Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1820 South Dunsmuir Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

