1820 South Dunsmuir Avenue

Light, air, open floor plan and privacy. 1820 S. Dunsmuir is a rare gem,an artist's space set high above a quiet cul-de-sac, it is a carefully designed oasis in Mid-City Los Angeles.



Centrally located with westward facing views of Century City's twin towers, and culturally central near LACMA, La Cienega's gallery row and Washington Blvd's galleries and Museums.



Rent includes:

• Brand new dual zone with powerful, whisper quiet AC

• Weekly garden maintenance

• Weekly cedar tub service

• The house is 1,650 square feet with an additional large (700 sq. ft) two car garage with work bench.

• Plentiful parking on the property, room for three cars on the front driveway with additional 2 cars on the side drive, as well as plenty of street parking.

• Xeriscape front garden, with a tiered and shaded back yard patio garden. Mature hedges and fruit trees; persimmon, pomegranate and figs.

• Oregon made cedar tub; custom built, set tucked away and secluded on an upper tier.

• Fully installed ADT security and fire detection system including six months complimentary subscription.

• Large capacity Samsung washer and dryer.