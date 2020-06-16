All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 29 2020 at 3:15 AM

1814 MARCHEETA PL

1814 Marcheeta Place · (323) 533-1277
Location

1814 Marcheeta Place, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$45,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 8 Bath · 9800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
The Architectural masterpiece which is one of the last great mansions allowed to be built in Doheny Estates. Designed by the disciples of the great Frank Gehry,CHACOL, this 9,800 sqft home features 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, gym and spa, walk in wine cellar, huge movie theater with wet bar, an indoor swimming pool with living wall designed by the artistic team responsible for the San Francisco MOMA, Habitat horticulture, infinity outdoor pool and full lap pool. The Rainier doors and windows are hand made in Belgium. The next generation of stone floors were hand made in Los Angeles by Concrete Collaborative , Aran Cucine handmade Italian cabinetry throughout the house. The smart kitchen, living and dining room overlook the city and ocean. The home lighting , Audio, Drapes, and windows are all controlled by Control 4 system. From perfectly flush linear lights to the beautifully precise reglets on the walls, this property is the reward for success that will last for generations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1814 MARCHEETA PL have any available units?
1814 MARCHEETA PL has a unit available for $45,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1814 MARCHEETA PL have?
Some of 1814 MARCHEETA PL's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1814 MARCHEETA PL currently offering any rent specials?
1814 MARCHEETA PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1814 MARCHEETA PL pet-friendly?
No, 1814 MARCHEETA PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1814 MARCHEETA PL offer parking?
Yes, 1814 MARCHEETA PL does offer parking.
Does 1814 MARCHEETA PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1814 MARCHEETA PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1814 MARCHEETA PL have a pool?
Yes, 1814 MARCHEETA PL has a pool.
Does 1814 MARCHEETA PL have accessible units?
No, 1814 MARCHEETA PL does not have accessible units.
Does 1814 MARCHEETA PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 1814 MARCHEETA PL does not have units with dishwashers.
