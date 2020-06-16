1814 MARCHEETA PL

Amenities

garage gym pool hot tub media room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub media room

The Architectural masterpiece which is one of the last great mansions allowed to be built in Doheny Estates. Designed by the disciples of the great Frank Gehry,CHACOL, this 9,800 sqft home features 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, gym and spa, walk in wine cellar, huge movie theater with wet bar, an indoor swimming pool with living wall designed by the artistic team responsible for the San Francisco MOMA, Habitat horticulture, infinity outdoor pool and full lap pool. The Rainier doors and windows are hand made in Belgium. The next generation of stone floors were hand made in Los Angeles by Concrete Collaborative , Aran Cucine handmade Italian cabinetry throughout the house. The smart kitchen, living and dining room overlook the city and ocean. The home lighting , Audio, Drapes, and windows are all controlled by Control 4 system. From perfectly flush linear lights to the beautifully precise reglets on the walls, this property is the reward for success that will last for generations.