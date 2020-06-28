1813 EDGECLIFFE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

This stunning, fully-furnished one-bedroom apartment is available for lease on a term of 6 months to 1 year. It's a rare opportunity to live in the Sachs Apartments, the 1924 modernist jewel by noted architect Rudolf Schindler that enjoys a choice location in prime Silver Lake. In the light-filled space find exquisite design and beautiful built-in woodwork. Tasteful, period-appropriate furniture is included in the lease. Large windows gaze across Silver Lake hillsides to the Hollywood Sign, Griffith Park Observatory and nightly sunsets. The 16-unit complex, with landscape design by Terremoto, provides parking for one car. You are within blocks of the Silver Lake Reservoir and Sunset Junction with boundless options for dining, nightlife, and the twice-weekly farmer's market. Schindler's groundbreaking style is often imitated but has never been surpassed; in this modernist time capsule you can reside within architectural history.