Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:36 PM

1813 EDGECLIFFE Drive

1813 Edgecliffe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1813 Edgecliffe Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This stunning, fully-furnished one-bedroom apartment is available for lease on a term of 6 months to 1 year. It's a rare opportunity to live in the Sachs Apartments, the 1924 modernist jewel by noted architect Rudolf Schindler that enjoys a choice location in prime Silver Lake. In the light-filled space find exquisite design and beautiful built-in woodwork. Tasteful, period-appropriate furniture is included in the lease. Large windows gaze across Silver Lake hillsides to the Hollywood Sign, Griffith Park Observatory and nightly sunsets. The 16-unit complex, with landscape design by Terremoto, provides parking for one car. You are within blocks of the Silver Lake Reservoir and Sunset Junction with boundless options for dining, nightlife, and the twice-weekly farmer's market. Schindler's groundbreaking style is often imitated but has never been surpassed; in this modernist time capsule you can reside within architectural history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1813 EDGECLIFFE Drive have any available units?
1813 EDGECLIFFE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1813 EDGECLIFFE Drive have?
Some of 1813 EDGECLIFFE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1813 EDGECLIFFE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1813 EDGECLIFFE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 EDGECLIFFE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1813 EDGECLIFFE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1813 EDGECLIFFE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1813 EDGECLIFFE Drive offers parking.
Does 1813 EDGECLIFFE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1813 EDGECLIFFE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 EDGECLIFFE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1813 EDGECLIFFE Drive has a pool.
Does 1813 EDGECLIFFE Drive have accessible units?
No, 1813 EDGECLIFFE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1813 EDGECLIFFE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1813 EDGECLIFFE Drive has units with dishwashers.
