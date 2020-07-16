All apartments in Los Angeles
1812 Overland Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

1812 Overland Avenue

1812 Overland Avenue · (424) 334-1827
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1812 Overland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1812 Overland Avenue - 102 · Avail. now

$3,875

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1286 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
Completely Remodeled, Spacious and Bright Condo for Rent - Great Location - Completely remodeled from top to bottom, this bright & spacious 2+2 condo in the heart of Los Angeles boasts brand new/never-used kitchen, bathrooms, floors and appliances, incl. washer/dryer. Click on virtual tour for a 3D walk-through, which includes a measuring tool for all interior spaces. Close to Westwood, Century City and Beverly Hills. Prestigious Westwood Charter Elementary School district. Large master walk-in closet, fireplace, balcony, Nest thermostat, 2 underground/gated parking spots plus guest parking and secure entry to building. Minutes to 10 and 405 freeways. Owner pays water and trash. Available now.

3D Virtual Tour Link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=WDJtt5QX4dz

(RLNE3960532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 Overland Avenue have any available units?
1812 Overland Avenue has a unit available for $3,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1812 Overland Avenue have?
Some of 1812 Overland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1812 Overland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1812 Overland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 Overland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1812 Overland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1812 Overland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1812 Overland Avenue offers parking.
Does 1812 Overland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1812 Overland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 Overland Avenue have a pool?
No, 1812 Overland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1812 Overland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1812 Overland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 Overland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1812 Overland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
