1812 Overland Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking guest parking

Completely Remodeled, Spacious and Bright Condo for Rent - Great Location - Completely remodeled from top to bottom, this bright & spacious 2+2 condo in the heart of Los Angeles boasts brand new/never-used kitchen, bathrooms, floors and appliances, incl. washer/dryer. Click on virtual tour for a 3D walk-through, which includes a measuring tool for all interior spaces. Close to Westwood, Century City and Beverly Hills. Prestigious Westwood Charter Elementary School district. Large master walk-in closet, fireplace, balcony, Nest thermostat, 2 underground/gated parking spots plus guest parking and secure entry to building. Minutes to 10 and 405 freeways. Owner pays water and trash. Available now.



3D Virtual Tour Link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=WDJtt5QX4dz



(RLNE3960532)