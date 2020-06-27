18102 Burbank Boulevard

Amenities

Breathtaking 3 bedroom and 3.5 bathroom townhouse. Huge 2,112 sq. ft. of living space plus private 2 car attached garage and laundry room. Fills like a house and is in excellent condition. Gorgeous cherry wood floors all over. Kitchen with granite counter top and breakfast nook. Living room with fireplace. Formal dining room. Each bedroom has own full bathroom. Master bedroom has a fireplace. Designer guest restroom. There is a swimming pool, hot spa and attractive green grounds. A couple blocks from Trader Joes, Whole Foods store and lots of restaurants and boutiques.