Last updated August 20 2019 at 11:08 AM

18102 Burbank Boulevard

18102 Burbank Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

18102 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
hot tub
Breathtaking 3 bedroom and 3.5 bathroom townhouse. Huge 2,112 sq. ft. of living space plus private 2 car attached garage and laundry room. Fills like a house and is in excellent condition. Gorgeous cherry wood floors all over. Kitchen with granite counter top and breakfast nook. Living room with fireplace. Formal dining room. Each bedroom has own full bathroom. Master bedroom has a fireplace. Designer guest restroom. There is a swimming pool, hot spa and attractive green grounds. A couple blocks from Trader Joes, Whole Foods store and lots of restaurants and boutiques.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18102 Burbank Boulevard have any available units?
18102 Burbank Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18102 Burbank Boulevard have?
Some of 18102 Burbank Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18102 Burbank Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
18102 Burbank Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18102 Burbank Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 18102 Burbank Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18102 Burbank Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 18102 Burbank Boulevard offers parking.
Does 18102 Burbank Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18102 Burbank Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18102 Burbank Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 18102 Burbank Boulevard has a pool.
Does 18102 Burbank Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 18102 Burbank Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 18102 Burbank Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 18102 Burbank Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
