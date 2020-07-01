1808 1/2 Hauser Blvd.

Amenities

pet friendly parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This apartment located at the top, back of a four-unit building. There are lots of windows and yet plenty of privacy as the only second floor apartment.



The kitchen welcomes you with ample counter tops, lots of cabinets and the stove and refrigerator is included.



The bedroom is comfortable in size and has a large closet.



Ask about parking!



1808 1/2 Hauser is located in a vibrant, diverse community in the Culver City District. Located between Washington & Venice Boulevards with easy access to trendy Downtown Culver City and Metro Expo Line going to Downtown Los Angeles.



So that our properties remain great places to live, we check references carefully.



Please call Teresa for an appointment to see this wonderful apartment (818) 203-7484