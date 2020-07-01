All apartments in Los Angeles
1808 1/2 Hauser Blvd.

1808 1/2 Hauser Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1808 1/2 Hauser Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid City

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This apartment located at the top, back of a four-unit building. There are lots of windows and yet plenty of privacy as the only second floor apartment.

The kitchen welcomes you with ample counter tops, lots of cabinets and the stove and refrigerator is included.

The bedroom is comfortable in size and has a large closet.

Ask about parking!

1808 1/2 Hauser is located in a vibrant, diverse community in the Culver City District. Located between Washington & Venice Boulevards with easy access to trendy Downtown Culver City and Metro Expo Line going to Downtown Los Angeles.

So that our properties remain great places to live, we check references carefully.

Please call Teresa for an appointment to see this wonderful apartment (818) 203-7484

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 1/2 Hauser Blvd. have any available units?
1808 1/2 Hauser Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1808 1/2 Hauser Blvd. have?
Some of 1808 1/2 Hauser Blvd.'s amenities include pet friendly, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1808 1/2 Hauser Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
1808 1/2 Hauser Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 1/2 Hauser Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1808 1/2 Hauser Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 1808 1/2 Hauser Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 1808 1/2 Hauser Blvd. offers parking.
Does 1808 1/2 Hauser Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1808 1/2 Hauser Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 1/2 Hauser Blvd. have a pool?
No, 1808 1/2 Hauser Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 1808 1/2 Hauser Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 1808 1/2 Hauser Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 1/2 Hauser Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1808 1/2 Hauser Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.

