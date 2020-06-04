All apartments in Los Angeles
1805 COURTNEY Avenue
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:58 PM

1805 COURTNEY Avenue

1805 Courtney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1805 Courtney Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Situated at the base of Nichols Canyon, lies the exclusive Courtney Villas. Enter through large, vintage gates to find this romantic Spanish-style sanctuary that includes just 5 townhouses, a lush shared courtyard, plus a glistening pool with cabanas. Townhouse 1805 features a large living room with fireplace and french doors that lead to a private, brick patio with succulent garden. Follow the hallway, past the guest powder room, to the formal dining room that opens to a courtyard perfect for entertaining. The well appointed kitchen has been fully renovated while still maintaining the classic 1920's glamour of the home. Upstairs is a large en-suite master with updated bath, plus two additional bedrooms and a second bathroom. Hardwood floors and original details throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 COURTNEY Avenue have any available units?
1805 COURTNEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1805 COURTNEY Avenue have?
Some of 1805 COURTNEY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 COURTNEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1805 COURTNEY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 COURTNEY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1805 COURTNEY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1805 COURTNEY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1805 COURTNEY Avenue offers parking.
Does 1805 COURTNEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1805 COURTNEY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 COURTNEY Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1805 COURTNEY Avenue has a pool.
Does 1805 COURTNEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1805 COURTNEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 COURTNEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1805 COURTNEY Avenue has units with dishwashers.

