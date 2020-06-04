1805 COURTNEY Avenue

Amenities

Situated at the base of Nichols Canyon, lies the exclusive Courtney Villas. Enter through large, vintage gates to find this romantic Spanish-style sanctuary that includes just 5 townhouses, a lush shared courtyard, plus a glistening pool with cabanas. Townhouse 1805 features a large living room with fireplace and french doors that lead to a private, brick patio with succulent garden. Follow the hallway, past the guest powder room, to the formal dining room that opens to a courtyard perfect for entertaining. The well appointed kitchen has been fully renovated while still maintaining the classic 1920's glamour of the home. Upstairs is a large en-suite master with updated bath, plus two additional bedrooms and a second bathroom. Hardwood floors and original details throughout.