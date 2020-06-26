All apartments in Los Angeles
1804 S Alma Street
Last updated January 30 2020 at 8:09 AM

1804 S Alma Street

1804 South Alma Street · No Longer Available
Location

1804 South Alma Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Beautiful, bright, spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath and a den/office which could be used as a 3rd bedroom if needed (just no closet) . Large living room, dining room can accommodate a large dining room table, spacious updated kitchen, new flooring. This feels like a single family home with a large front yard, front porch and side yard off of the kitchen which is perfect for setting up your BBQ and enjoying evenings outside. In unit laundry room as well.
The front yard is enclosed and perfect for a family or just relaxing in your own private space. Close to schools elementary school, middle school, and San Pedro high school. Ideally located for shopping, all schools and quick freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1804 S Alma Street have any available units?
1804 S Alma Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1804 S Alma Street have?
Some of 1804 S Alma Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1804 S Alma Street currently offering any rent specials?
1804 S Alma Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 S Alma Street pet-friendly?
No, 1804 S Alma Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1804 S Alma Street offer parking?
No, 1804 S Alma Street does not offer parking.
Does 1804 S Alma Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1804 S Alma Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 S Alma Street have a pool?
No, 1804 S Alma Street does not have a pool.
Does 1804 S Alma Street have accessible units?
No, 1804 S Alma Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 S Alma Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1804 S Alma Street does not have units with dishwashers.
