1804 S Alma Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony recently renovated bbq/grill

Beautiful, bright, spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath and a den/office which could be used as a 3rd bedroom if needed (just no closet) . Large living room, dining room can accommodate a large dining room table, spacious updated kitchen, new flooring. This feels like a single family home with a large front yard, front porch and side yard off of the kitchen which is perfect for setting up your BBQ and enjoying evenings outside. In unit laundry room as well.

The front yard is enclosed and perfect for a family or just relaxing in your own private space. Close to schools elementary school, middle school, and San Pedro high school. Ideally located for shopping, all schools and quick freeway access.