Los Angeles, CA
1804 Bellevue Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1804 Bellevue Ave

1804 Bellevue Avenue · (213) 494-9709
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1804 Bellevue Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2195 · Avail. now

$2,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming Bungalow atop Echo Park - Property Id: 305035

Your very own Echo Park Bungalow.

Walking distance to Echo Park. Centrally located just north of the 101 freeway with access to all major freeways- 5, 405, 101, 2, 110. Minutes to DTLA, Silverlake, Los Feliz, Hollywood and basically more variety of food, coffee, night life, nature (if that's more you) and entertainment than you could keep up with. If this sounds like your kind of living space, we look forward to hearing from you. Much luck on finding your next home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1804-bellevue-ave-los-angeles-ca/305035
Property Id 305035

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5938300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1804 Bellevue Ave have any available units?
1804 Bellevue Ave has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1804 Bellevue Ave have?
Some of 1804 Bellevue Ave's amenities include some paid utils, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1804 Bellevue Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1804 Bellevue Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 Bellevue Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1804 Bellevue Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1804 Bellevue Ave offer parking?
No, 1804 Bellevue Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1804 Bellevue Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1804 Bellevue Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 Bellevue Ave have a pool?
No, 1804 Bellevue Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1804 Bellevue Ave have accessible units?
No, 1804 Bellevue Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 Bellevue Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1804 Bellevue Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
