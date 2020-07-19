1804 Bellevue Ave

Amenities

Charming Bungalow atop Echo Park - Property Id: 305035



Your very own Echo Park Bungalow.



Walking distance to Echo Park. Centrally located just north of the 101 freeway with access to all major freeways- 5, 405, 101, 2, 110. Minutes to DTLA, Silverlake, Los Feliz, Hollywood and basically more variety of food, coffee, night life, nature (if that's more you) and entertainment than you could keep up with. If this sounds like your kind of living space, we look forward to hearing from you. Much luck on finding your next home!

No Pets Allowed



