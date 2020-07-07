18027 Hemmingway Street

Amenities

Welcome to this wonderful remodeled fenced home with a detached two-car garage! It sits on the quite block of a great family neighborhood in Reseda. Plenty of parking space inside the front yard and on the street. The spacious living room has vaulted ceilings. Bright & light! It has 3 spacious bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Recently updates include: new copper plumbing, new patio doors, new shower in one of bathrooms, newer floor & tile throughout, newer water heater, newer kitchen cabinet with soft close drawers, newer master bathroom. Pets friendly (limit to 2). Washer & dryer are included. Extra storage and various citrus fruit trees in the back yard. Enjoy the outdoors in the front low maintenance drought tolerant yard and private backyard with patio overhang. Gardener service is covered in rent. Good credit is a must. Close to stores, restaurants, grocery markets & schools. Near Northridge Hospital Medical Center. Easy access to freeway 405. It is clean & move-in ready. Make it your home today!