All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 18027 Hemmingway Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
18027 Hemmingway Street
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:29 PM

18027 Hemmingway Street

18027 Hemmingway Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Reseda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18027 Hemmingway Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to this wonderful remodeled fenced home with a detached two-car garage! It sits on the quite block of a great family neighborhood in Reseda. Plenty of parking space inside the front yard and on the street. The spacious living room has vaulted ceilings. Bright & light! It has 3 spacious bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Recently updates include: new copper plumbing, new patio doors, new shower in one of bathrooms, newer floor & tile throughout, newer water heater, newer kitchen cabinet with soft close drawers, newer master bathroom. Pets friendly (limit to 2). Washer & dryer are included. Extra storage and various citrus fruit trees in the back yard. Enjoy the outdoors in the front low maintenance drought tolerant yard and private backyard with patio overhang. Gardener service is covered in rent. Good credit is a must. Close to stores, restaurants, grocery markets & schools. Near Northridge Hospital Medical Center. Easy access to freeway 405. It is clean & move-in ready. Make it your home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18027 Hemmingway Street have any available units?
18027 Hemmingway Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18027 Hemmingway Street have?
Some of 18027 Hemmingway Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18027 Hemmingway Street currently offering any rent specials?
18027 Hemmingway Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18027 Hemmingway Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 18027 Hemmingway Street is pet friendly.
Does 18027 Hemmingway Street offer parking?
Yes, 18027 Hemmingway Street offers parking.
Does 18027 Hemmingway Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18027 Hemmingway Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18027 Hemmingway Street have a pool?
No, 18027 Hemmingway Street does not have a pool.
Does 18027 Hemmingway Street have accessible units?
No, 18027 Hemmingway Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18027 Hemmingway Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18027 Hemmingway Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College