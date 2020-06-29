All apartments in Los Angeles
18010 W Oxnard

18010 W Oxnard St · No Longer Available
Location

18010 W Oxnard St, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this unique large one-bedroom, one-bathroom property with a huge 6 car garage and a 2-car tandem garage. The garages can be used as a workspace, vehicle storage and or regular storage. The garage has high ceilings. Located in the highly sought-after Encino Park Area. The upstairs apartment is fully remodeled, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom with a huge upstairs patio. A private staircase leading to the apartment which can be accessed from both garages. (in addition, the upstairs living area being estimated 754 SF, both garages have a total estimated additional 860 SF.) One garage is for 6 cars and the other is for 2 cars. This property has been remodeled to include New flooring throughout, recessed lighting, base moldings and the entire property was just painted. Central AC and Heating. Gas Washer and Dryer Hookup. Security camera in front. Close to 101 Ventura Freeway. Centrally located to shopping, restaurants, biking/running paths, Metrolink, parks, golf and famous Encino Commons.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18010 W Oxnard have any available units?
18010 W Oxnard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18010 W Oxnard have?
Some of 18010 W Oxnard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18010 W Oxnard currently offering any rent specials?
18010 W Oxnard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18010 W Oxnard pet-friendly?
No, 18010 W Oxnard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18010 W Oxnard offer parking?
Yes, 18010 W Oxnard offers parking.
Does 18010 W Oxnard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18010 W Oxnard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18010 W Oxnard have a pool?
No, 18010 W Oxnard does not have a pool.
Does 18010 W Oxnard have accessible units?
No, 18010 W Oxnard does not have accessible units.
Does 18010 W Oxnard have units with dishwashers?
No, 18010 W Oxnard does not have units with dishwashers.

