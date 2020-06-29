18010 W Oxnard

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this unique large one-bedroom, one-bathroom property with a huge 6 car garage and a 2-car tandem garage. The garages can be used as a workspace, vehicle storage and or regular storage. The garage has high ceilings. Located in the highly sought-after Encino Park Area. The upstairs apartment is fully remodeled, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom with a huge upstairs patio. A private staircase leading to the apartment which can be accessed from both garages. (in addition, the upstairs living area being estimated 754 SF, both garages have a total estimated additional 860 SF.) One garage is for 6 cars and the other is for 2 cars. This property has been remodeled to include New flooring throughout, recessed lighting, base moldings and the entire property was just painted. Central AC and Heating. Gas Washer and Dryer Hookup. Security camera in front. Close to 101 Ventura Freeway. Centrally located to shopping, restaurants, biking/running paths, Metrolink, parks, golf and famous Encino Commons.