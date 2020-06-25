1801 North Edgemont Street

Amenities
This peaceful 8-unit apartment building is located at rear of a grand victorian home, nestled on a beautiful, tree-lined block just north of Hollywood Blvd. in the Los Feliz area. Nearby is Griffith Park, walking trails, Observatory, Greek Theater, 3 golf courses, Tennis courts, Zoo and Barnsdall Park, Art Gallery, Theater. Minutes from Freeways #101, #10, #5 Adjacent to Hollywood, Silverlake, Atwater. DTLA, Burbank studios, Hollywood & Vine are 10 mins. away
Apartment - 8 units (1801 N. Edgemont Street, Unit #2, Los Angeles, CA 90027)
Easy maintenance, hardwood & tiled floors throughout
Efficiency Single, lower floor. Great natural light.
3-Rooms:
Spacious living area, large closet, large windows
Separate kitchen, wood cabinets, stove, garbage disposer
Bathroom with built-in dresser, linen closet/storage
Pets: No Pets
LAUNDRY
TERMS:
Rent: *$1,695.00
parking on street
Security Deposit: $1,695.00
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/29605
(RLNE4792224)