1801 North Edgemont Street

This peaceful 8-unit apartment building is located at rear of a grand victorian home, nestled on a beautiful, tree-lined block just north of Hollywood Blvd. in the Los Feliz area. Nearby is Griffith Park, walking trails, Observatory, Greek Theater, 3 golf courses, Tennis courts, Zoo and Barnsdall Park, Art Gallery, Theater. Minutes from Freeways #101, #10, #5 Adjacent to Hollywood, Silverlake, Atwater. DTLA, Burbank studios, Hollywood & Vine are 10 mins. away



Apartment - 8 units (1801 N. Edgemont Street, Unit #2, Los Angeles, CA 90027)

Easy maintenance, hardwood & tiled floors throughout



Efficiency Single, lower floor. Great natural light.

3-Rooms:

Spacious living area, large closet, large windows

Separate kitchen, wood cabinets, stove, garbage disposer

Bathroom with built-in dresser, linen closet/storage



Pets: No Pets



LAUNDRY



TERMS:

Rent: *$1,695.00

parking on street

Security Deposit: $1,695.00



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/29605



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4792224)