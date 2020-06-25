All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:14 AM

1801 North Edgemont Street

1801 N Edgemont St · No Longer Available
Location

1801 N Edgemont St, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
tennis court
media room
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
This peaceful 8-unit apartment building is located at rear of a grand victorian home, nestled on a beautiful, tree-lined block just north of Hollywood Blvd. in the Los Feliz area. Nearby is Griffith Park, walking trails, Observatory, Greek Theater, 3 golf courses, Tennis courts, Zoo and Barnsdall Park, Art Gallery, Theater. Minutes from Freeways #101, #10, #5 Adjacent to Hollywood, Silverlake, Atwater. DTLA, Burbank studios, Hollywood & Vine are 10 mins. away

Apartment - 8 units (1801 N. Edgemont Street, Unit #2, Los Angeles, CA 90027)
Easy maintenance, hardwood & tiled floors throughout

Efficiency Single, lower floor. Great natural light.
3-Rooms:
Spacious living area, large closet, large windows
Separate kitchen, wood cabinets, stove, garbage disposer
Bathroom with built-in dresser, linen closet/storage

Pets: No Pets

LAUNDRY

TERMS:
Rent: *$1,695.00
parking on street
Security Deposit: $1,695.00

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/29605

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4792224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 North Edgemont Street have any available units?
1801 North Edgemont Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 North Edgemont Street have?
Some of 1801 North Edgemont Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 North Edgemont Street currently offering any rent specials?
1801 North Edgemont Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 North Edgemont Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1801 North Edgemont Street is pet friendly.
Does 1801 North Edgemont Street offer parking?
No, 1801 North Edgemont Street does not offer parking.
Does 1801 North Edgemont Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 North Edgemont Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 North Edgemont Street have a pool?
No, 1801 North Edgemont Street does not have a pool.
Does 1801 North Edgemont Street have accessible units?
No, 1801 North Edgemont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 North Edgemont Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1801 North Edgemont Street does not have units with dishwashers.
