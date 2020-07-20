All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18 North VENICE

18 E South Venice Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

18 E South Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
**Available Immediately** Prime Venice location just steps to the beach! This light & bright 2nd floor 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo boasts a storage unit, private 2 car garage, hardwood floors throughout the living area, an expansive living room with fireplace & sliding glass doors that open to a private balcony, and an updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and ample cabinet space. The master bedroom features a private balcony, large closet, & an updated spa-like bathroom with dual vanity. Unit also includes a second full bathroom, in-unit laundry, & rooftop deck with ocean views only shared with 2 other units. Close proximity to all Venice has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 North VENICE have any available units?
18 North VENICE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 North VENICE have?
Some of 18 North VENICE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 North VENICE currently offering any rent specials?
18 North VENICE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 North VENICE pet-friendly?
No, 18 North VENICE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18 North VENICE offer parking?
Yes, 18 North VENICE offers parking.
Does 18 North VENICE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 North VENICE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 North VENICE have a pool?
No, 18 North VENICE does not have a pool.
Does 18 North VENICE have accessible units?
No, 18 North VENICE does not have accessible units.
Does 18 North VENICE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 North VENICE has units with dishwashers.
