18 North VENICE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage hot tub

**Available Immediately** Prime Venice location just steps to the beach! This light & bright 2nd floor 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo boasts a storage unit, private 2 car garage, hardwood floors throughout the living area, an expansive living room with fireplace & sliding glass doors that open to a private balcony, and an updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and ample cabinet space. The master bedroom features a private balcony, large closet, & an updated spa-like bathroom with dual vanity. Unit also includes a second full bathroom, in-unit laundry, & rooftop deck with ocean views only shared with 2 other units. Close proximity to all Venice has to offer!