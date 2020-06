Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Come and show recently updated townhome at "The Cape" a gated community in Vista Del Oro, San Pedro. House has just been updated to wood laminate flooring and unit will be repainted. Laundry room is in the second floor for convenience, great size master bedroom, jack and jill bedrooms, two and a half bath, side and backyard for guest entertaining. Family room features a cozy fireplace, a loft for office on the second floor and a balcony for mater bedroom.