17960 West th Street

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill google fiber internet access

This CHBO Certified, fully furnished two-bedroom apartment offers up the heart of Kansas City, in the downtown Crossroads District of this crossroads city.

Where cattle ranches and factories once held sway over the American west, the winds have changed. Who could have predicted that this would be the first city in the nation to get Google Fiber and ultra fast Internet? But it spawned a tech influx, bringing relocating tech and startups like C2Fo, AutoAlert, Fitbark, VeriShip, DEG, DSI, and Rednova Labs, plus the corporate headquarters of Cerner, Sprint, Hallmark, Garmin and H&R Block. Kansas City Southern, Great Plains Energy, and DST Systems represent the city among Americas Fortune 1000. People also come here to heal; Blue Valley Hospital, St. Lukes South Hospital, Menorah Medical Center, St. Josephs Medical Center, and Childrens Mercy Hospital lead the way and in fact travel nurses are among the most common corporate tenants.

A free one car parking pass across the street is your ticket to enter this bright, private 700-square foot 2nd floor walkup apartment. Now available for stays of one month or more, youll find elegant dark hardwood floors and neutral gray color schemes are accented by warm splashes of color in the wall and fabric dcor. The flat screen TV in the living room is your connection to DVR and a 200+ channel cable including HBO. Of course, super high speed Internet is here as well for streaming.

A king and queen bed graces the bedrooms, each with lots of floor space and storage in carpeted rooms. The huge kitchen offers you stainless appliances like a gas range, refrigerator, double sink basin, microwave, toaster, dishwasher, and all the equipment needed to fire up some barbecue to compete with KCs best. Youll even get your own washer and dryer, although no doubt youll prefer to spend laundry day exploring downtown instead. You can also escape to two outdoor spaces, a back porch shared with one other family, and an upper level space co