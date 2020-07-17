17926 Ludlow Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Must see! Behind a private entry gate you will see a 3 bedroom 2 bath home nestle in the highly desired Granada Hills area. This home includes a Den that can be used as a 4 th bedroom. The casual and cozy living area provides the ideal place to come together and enjoy some quality time with a brand new flooring, recessed lighting & crown moldings. Remodeled kitchen with a brand new island in the kitchen that features quartz counters. Appliances included with kitchen are stove and dishwasher. Perfectly adjacent to the kitchen area is a dining area that features a feature brick, wood burning fireplace. Spacious master bed with a walk in closet. Renovated bathrooms, with updated vanities and showers. Additional features include central heat & AC, washer dryer , attached 2 car garage..

Located in the sought after Granada Hills Charter school zone! Spend your weekends at your local shops, restaurants, & just minutes away from the 118 & 405 freeways!