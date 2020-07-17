All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:51 AM

17926 Ludlow Street

17926 Ludlow Street · (323) 289-6299
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17926 Ludlow Street, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1623 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Must see! Behind a private entry gate you will see a 3 bedroom 2 bath home nestle in the highly desired Granada Hills area. This home includes a Den that can be used as a 4 th bedroom. The casual and cozy living area provides the ideal place to come together and enjoy some quality time with a brand new flooring, recessed lighting & crown moldings. Remodeled kitchen with a brand new island in the kitchen that features quartz counters. Appliances included with kitchen are stove and dishwasher. Perfectly adjacent to the kitchen area is a dining area that features a feature brick, wood burning fireplace. Spacious master bed with a walk in closet. Renovated bathrooms, with updated vanities and showers. Additional features include central heat & AC, washer dryer , attached 2 car garage..
Located in the sought after Granada Hills Charter school zone! Spend your weekends at your local shops, restaurants, & just minutes away from the 118 & 405 freeways!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17926 Ludlow Street have any available units?
17926 Ludlow Street has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17926 Ludlow Street have?
Some of 17926 Ludlow Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17926 Ludlow Street currently offering any rent specials?
17926 Ludlow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17926 Ludlow Street pet-friendly?
No, 17926 Ludlow Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17926 Ludlow Street offer parking?
Yes, 17926 Ludlow Street offers parking.
Does 17926 Ludlow Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17926 Ludlow Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17926 Ludlow Street have a pool?
No, 17926 Ludlow Street does not have a pool.
Does 17926 Ludlow Street have accessible units?
No, 17926 Ludlow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17926 Ludlow Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17926 Ludlow Street has units with dishwashers.
