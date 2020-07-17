17926 Ludlow Street

Amenities
Must see! Behind a private entry gate you will see a 3 bedroom 2 bath home nestle in the highly desired Granada Hills area. This home includes a Den that can be used as a 4 th bedroom. The casual and cozy living area provides the ideal place to come together and enjoy some quality time with a brand new flooring, recessed lighting & crown moldings. Remodeled kitchen with a brand new island in the kitchen that features quartz counters. Appliances included with kitchen are stove and dishwasher. Perfectly adjacent to the kitchen area is a dining area that features a feature brick, wood burning fireplace. Spacious master bed with a walk in closet. Renovated bathrooms, with updated vanities and showers. Additional features include central heat & AC, washer dryer , attached 2 car garage..
Located in the sought after Granada Hills Charter school zone! Spend your weekends at your local shops, restaurants, & just minutes away from the 118 & 405 freeways!