Last updated November 3 2019 at 11:48 AM

17921 Ingomar St

17921 Ingomar Street · No Longer Available
Location

17921 Ingomar Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly renovated 4Bed/2Bath - Property Id: 144525

Beautiful, newly renovated home located in the center of the valley on a quiet street. 4bed/2bath, 1250sq ft. This family friendly home now boasts:
-brand new kitchen with granite countertops and center island
-brand new stainless steal appliances
-new master bath with rain shower
-new 2nd bath with double sinks
-recessed lights throughout
-new HVAC unit with central AC/heating
-huge gated front yard!
-private backyard with patio and brick BBQ
-french door to backyard
-2 car garage and plenty of parking on street

Location! Location! Location! Property is minutes from shopping, dining, freeways, CSUN, walking distance to middle schools, nearby park, plenty of variety of restaurants in the walking distance neighborhood! Photos coming soon!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144525p
Property Id 144525

(RLNE5212593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17921 Ingomar St have any available units?
17921 Ingomar St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17921 Ingomar St have?
Some of 17921 Ingomar St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17921 Ingomar St currently offering any rent specials?
17921 Ingomar St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17921 Ingomar St pet-friendly?
Yes, 17921 Ingomar St is pet friendly.
Does 17921 Ingomar St offer parking?
Yes, 17921 Ingomar St offers parking.
Does 17921 Ingomar St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17921 Ingomar St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17921 Ingomar St have a pool?
No, 17921 Ingomar St does not have a pool.
Does 17921 Ingomar St have accessible units?
No, 17921 Ingomar St does not have accessible units.
Does 17921 Ingomar St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17921 Ingomar St has units with dishwashers.
