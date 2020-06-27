17921 Ingomar St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly renovated 4Bed/2Bath - Property Id: 144525



Beautiful, newly renovated home located in the center of the valley on a quiet street. 4bed/2bath, 1250sq ft. This family friendly home now boasts:

-brand new kitchen with granite countertops and center island

-brand new stainless steal appliances

-new master bath with rain shower

-new 2nd bath with double sinks

-recessed lights throughout

-new HVAC unit with central AC/heating

-huge gated front yard!

-private backyard with patio and brick BBQ

-french door to backyard

-2 car garage and plenty of parking on street



Location! Location! Location! Property is minutes from shopping, dining, freeways, CSUN, walking distance to middle schools, nearby park, plenty of variety of restaurants in the walking distance neighborhood! Photos coming soon!

