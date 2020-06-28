17901 LAKE VISTA Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool basketball court

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities basketball court carport fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub sauna tennis court

MOTIVATED LANDLORDS! Quiet Cul-De-Sac Living! This spacious Encino mansion comes with 5 bedrooms, 4 1/2 bathrooms, a view that words can't do justice, and LOADS of character. 2 stories, with maids quarters on the bottom floor. Can be offered furnished, and available for long term leasing as well. Den, equipped with a gas fireplace and wet bar. Living room with high ceilings and a gas fireplace as well. Formal dining room. Full kitchen, including oven set, microwave, indoor grill, and a full pantry. Huge amounts of closet space. The downstairs bathroom is fitted with a built-in wooden sauna. 4 bedrooms upstairs, including a master suite/bathroom where an episode of the hit show "Snowfall" was filmed. The master suite features ANOTHER fireplace, his and hers closets, and an outside patio/balcony with stairs to the backyard. The vintage master bathroom features blue marble style fixtures, with a spa style bathtub and an unattached shower. Multiple car garage and accommodating carport. Washer/Dryer. The backyard boasts a swimming pool, built-in jacuzzi/spa, a fire pit, and one of the most breathtaking views in all of Los Angeles County. Since the owners are a part of a local association, this home comes with the usage of a tennis court and basketball court.