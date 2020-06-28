All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 3 2019 at 3:14 AM

17901 LAKE VISTA Drive

17901 Lake Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17901 Lake Vista Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
MOTIVATED LANDLORDS! Quiet Cul-De-Sac Living! This spacious Encino mansion comes with 5 bedrooms, 4 1/2 bathrooms, a view that words can't do justice, and LOADS of character. 2 stories, with maids quarters on the bottom floor. Can be offered furnished, and available for long term leasing as well. Den, equipped with a gas fireplace and wet bar. Living room with high ceilings and a gas fireplace as well. Formal dining room. Full kitchen, including oven set, microwave, indoor grill, and a full pantry. Huge amounts of closet space. The downstairs bathroom is fitted with a built-in wooden sauna. 4 bedrooms upstairs, including a master suite/bathroom where an episode of the hit show "Snowfall" was filmed. The master suite features ANOTHER fireplace, his and hers closets, and an outside patio/balcony with stairs to the backyard. The vintage master bathroom features blue marble style fixtures, with a spa style bathtub and an unattached shower. Multiple car garage and accommodating carport. Washer/Dryer. The backyard boasts a swimming pool, built-in jacuzzi/spa, a fire pit, and one of the most breathtaking views in all of Los Angeles County. Since the owners are a part of a local association, this home comes with the usage of a tennis court and basketball court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17901 LAKE VISTA Drive have any available units?
17901 LAKE VISTA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17901 LAKE VISTA Drive have?
Some of 17901 LAKE VISTA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17901 LAKE VISTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17901 LAKE VISTA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17901 LAKE VISTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17901 LAKE VISTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17901 LAKE VISTA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17901 LAKE VISTA Drive offers parking.
Does 17901 LAKE VISTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17901 LAKE VISTA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17901 LAKE VISTA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17901 LAKE VISTA Drive has a pool.
Does 17901 LAKE VISTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 17901 LAKE VISTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17901 LAKE VISTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17901 LAKE VISTA Drive has units with dishwashers.
