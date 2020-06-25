All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 17845 AVENIDA PUERTO VALLARTA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17845 AVENIDA PUERTO VALLARTA
Last updated June 18 2019 at 10:56 AM

17845 AVENIDA PUERTO VALLARTA

17845 Avenida Puerto Vallarta · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17845 Avenida Puerto Vallarta, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Just Remodeled Gated Contemporary View Estate. Be the first to live in this work of art, sleek lines with warm wood finishes deliver the perfect backdrop for unobstructed, panoramic views spanning multiple mountain ranges illuminated by the scattered sparkling lights of the picturesque San Fernando Valley. The open floor-plan offers formal entry living, dining and bar, a just-completed chef's kitchen open to the great room, 4 bedrooms including dual master suites, one on the main-floor and one on the second floor with an adjoining office and dedicated balcony. There is a spacious sitting room serving as a nucleus to the the main floor bedrooms, large laundry room, and dual power rooms for guests. Outdoors find a huge yard for entertaining, with a pool, spa, fire-pit and of course, glorious views, all in coveted, and convenient Lake Encino.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17845 AVENIDA PUERTO VALLARTA have any available units?
17845 AVENIDA PUERTO VALLARTA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17845 AVENIDA PUERTO VALLARTA have?
Some of 17845 AVENIDA PUERTO VALLARTA's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17845 AVENIDA PUERTO VALLARTA currently offering any rent specials?
17845 AVENIDA PUERTO VALLARTA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17845 AVENIDA PUERTO VALLARTA pet-friendly?
No, 17845 AVENIDA PUERTO VALLARTA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17845 AVENIDA PUERTO VALLARTA offer parking?
Yes, 17845 AVENIDA PUERTO VALLARTA offers parking.
Does 17845 AVENIDA PUERTO VALLARTA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17845 AVENIDA PUERTO VALLARTA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17845 AVENIDA PUERTO VALLARTA have a pool?
Yes, 17845 AVENIDA PUERTO VALLARTA has a pool.
Does 17845 AVENIDA PUERTO VALLARTA have accessible units?
No, 17845 AVENIDA PUERTO VALLARTA does not have accessible units.
Does 17845 AVENIDA PUERTO VALLARTA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17845 AVENIDA PUERTO VALLARTA has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College