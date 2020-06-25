17845 AVENIDA PUERTO VALLARTA

Amenities

Just Remodeled Gated Contemporary View Estate. Be the first to live in this work of art, sleek lines with warm wood finishes deliver the perfect backdrop for unobstructed, panoramic views spanning multiple mountain ranges illuminated by the scattered sparkling lights of the picturesque San Fernando Valley. The open floor-plan offers formal entry living, dining and bar, a just-completed chef's kitchen open to the great room, 4 bedrooms including dual master suites, one on the main-floor and one on the second floor with an adjoining office and dedicated balcony. There is a spacious sitting room serving as a nucleus to the the main floor bedrooms, large laundry room, and dual power rooms for guests. Outdoors find a huge yard for entertaining, with a pool, spa, fire-pit and of course, glorious views, all in coveted, and convenient Lake Encino.