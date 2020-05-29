17844 Hartland Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 full bathroom home with over 1540 sqft of living space!! Walking in to the light and bright home you will immediately notice it's beautiful hardwood floors, recessed lights, open floor plan to the recently updated kitchen. Property has 4 generous bedrooms, including the master with its own double vanity bathroom. Updated central AC and Heat for all your heating and cooling needs! Property has a very spacious patio area leading to the grassy yard and 2 car garage.