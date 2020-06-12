17836 Margate Street

Amenities

Available for a short term, fully furnished. Spacious townhouse in Encino. Nestled in one of the most sought after neighborhoods North of Ventura Boulevard this rarely available tri-level floor plan is over 2,600 Sq.ft. of spacious living space and feels like a private home with its own separate double-door entry and multiple outdoor patios. Featuring elegant living room with fireplace and balcony, step up formal dining room, open concept kitchen, den/office with built in bookcase and second balcony, and a powder room complete the main level. The Luxurious Master suite is located on the second level in its separated wing and offers large walk in closet, master bathroom with double vanities, spa tub, and a separate shower plus a view balcony. Cozy loft with the skylight and 2nd additional light and bright bedroom and a beautiful bathroom complete the upstairs. This home also has a cozy bonus room on the main level that could be used as an office or den. Third bedroom is located on a lower level with a private bathroom, laundry room with the access to 3-car garage. Small, private complex is very well maintained with pool, outdoor sitting area, and recreation room. Conveniently located close to shopping, dining, entertaining, places of worship and freeways