All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 17836 Margate Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17836 Margate Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17836 Margate Street

17836 Margate Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17836 Margate Street, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Available for a short term, fully furnished. Spacious townhouse in Encino. Nestled in one of the most sought after neighborhoods North of Ventura Boulevard this rarely available tri-level floor plan is over 2,600 Sq.ft. of spacious living space and feels like a private home with its own separate double-door entry and multiple outdoor patios. Featuring elegant living room with fireplace and balcony, step up formal dining room, open concept kitchen, den/office with built in bookcase and second balcony, and a powder room complete the main level. The Luxurious Master suite is located on the second level in its separated wing and offers large walk in closet, master bathroom with double vanities, spa tub, and a separate shower plus a view balcony. Cozy loft with the skylight and 2nd additional light and bright bedroom and a beautiful bathroom complete the upstairs. This home also has a cozy bonus room on the main level that could be used as an office or den. Third bedroom is located on a lower level with a private bathroom, laundry room with the access to 3-car garage. Small, private complex is very well maintained with pool, outdoor sitting area, and recreation room. Conveniently located close to shopping, dining, entertaining, places of worship and freeways

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17836 Margate Street have any available units?
17836 Margate Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17836 Margate Street have?
Some of 17836 Margate Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17836 Margate Street currently offering any rent specials?
17836 Margate Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17836 Margate Street pet-friendly?
No, 17836 Margate Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17836 Margate Street offer parking?
Yes, 17836 Margate Street does offer parking.
Does 17836 Margate Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17836 Margate Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17836 Margate Street have a pool?
Yes, 17836 Margate Street has a pool.
Does 17836 Margate Street have accessible units?
No, 17836 Margate Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17836 Margate Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17836 Margate Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Rose Avenue
1800 Rose Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91606
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College