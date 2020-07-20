All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 22 2019

1781 1/2 Washington Way · No Longer Available
Location

1781 1/2 Washington Way, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing California bungalow 1 block to Abbot Kinney. Rear unit in 2-unit building. 2-car Parking Included(not tandem). This Bungalow has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, hardwood floors, washer and dryer in the unit, 2 parking spaces, refrigerator, stove, private enclosed yard and detached bonus room/artist's retreat with skylight and beamed ceilings. 2 blocks to the canals, 4 blocks to the sand/beach. Also has an outdoor shower in the yard to wash the sand off when you are coming back from the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1781 1/2 Washington Way have any available units?
1781 1/2 Washington Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1781 1/2 Washington Way have?
Some of 1781 1/2 Washington Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1781 1/2 Washington Way currently offering any rent specials?
1781 1/2 Washington Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1781 1/2 Washington Way pet-friendly?
No, 1781 1/2 Washington Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1781 1/2 Washington Way offer parking?
Yes, 1781 1/2 Washington Way offers parking.
Does 1781 1/2 Washington Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1781 1/2 Washington Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1781 1/2 Washington Way have a pool?
No, 1781 1/2 Washington Way does not have a pool.
Does 1781 1/2 Washington Way have accessible units?
No, 1781 1/2 Washington Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1781 1/2 Washington Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1781 1/2 Washington Way does not have units with dishwashers.
