1781 1/2 Washington Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Amazing California bungalow 1 block to Abbot Kinney. Rear unit in 2-unit building. 2-car Parking Included(not tandem). This Bungalow has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, hardwood floors, washer and dryer in the unit, 2 parking spaces, refrigerator, stove, private enclosed yard and detached bonus room/artist's retreat with skylight and beamed ceilings. 2 blocks to the canals, 4 blocks to the sand/beach. Also has an outdoor shower in the yard to wash the sand off when you are coming back from the beach!