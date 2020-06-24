17809 Halsted Street

Amenities

Single story condo, in Northridge Village community! Quietly located on 3rd floor, this end unit features an open single story floor plan with 986 SF. Living room complete with fireplace, and opens to a private balcony/patio. Kitchen boasts plenty of cabinets, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Two master bedrooms with en suite baths. Laundry conveniently located off kitchen. Secure building, with underground parking. Two assigned tandem carport spots. Complex offers courtyard, pool, spa and gym. Close to CSUN, shopping and dining.