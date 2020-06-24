All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17809 Halsted Street

17809 W Halsted St · No Longer Available
Location

17809 W Halsted St, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Single story condo, in Northridge Village community! Quietly located on 3rd floor, this end unit features an open single story floor plan with 986 SF. Living room complete with fireplace, and opens to a private balcony/patio. Kitchen boasts plenty of cabinets, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Two master bedrooms with en suite baths. Laundry conveniently located off kitchen. Secure building, with underground parking. Two assigned tandem carport spots. Complex offers courtyard, pool, spa and gym. Close to CSUN, shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17809 Halsted Street have any available units?
17809 Halsted Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17809 Halsted Street have?
Some of 17809 Halsted Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17809 Halsted Street currently offering any rent specials?
17809 Halsted Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17809 Halsted Street pet-friendly?
No, 17809 Halsted Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17809 Halsted Street offer parking?
Yes, 17809 Halsted Street offers parking.
Does 17809 Halsted Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17809 Halsted Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17809 Halsted Street have a pool?
Yes, 17809 Halsted Street has a pool.
Does 17809 Halsted Street have accessible units?
No, 17809 Halsted Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17809 Halsted Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17809 Halsted Street has units with dishwashers.
