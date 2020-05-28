17806 Plummer st

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Beautiful full furnished Private house



Welcome to this charming privately gated house, walking distance from CSUN. This finely appointed one bedroom, plus upstairs loft that can be used as a bedroom, and one bathroom, comes fully furnished, with a complete Kitchen. Enjoy a beautiful private grass yard with patio and privately gated secured parking. All utilities included, free WiFi, and laundry on site. Terrific location close to shopping, restraints, freeways, and more.

