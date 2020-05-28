All apartments in Los Angeles
17806 Plummer st

17806 Plummer Street · No Longer Available
Location

17806 Plummer Street, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
all utils included
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful full furnished Private house - Property Id: 88260

Welcome to this charming privately gated house, walking distance from CSUN. This finely appointed one bedroom, plus upstairs loft that can be used as a bedroom, and one bathroom, comes fully furnished, with a complete Kitchen. Enjoy a beautiful private grass yard with patio and privately gated secured parking. All utilities included, free WiFi, and laundry on site. Terrific location close to shopping, restraints, freeways, and more.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/88260
Property Id 88260

(RLNE4539173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17806 Plummer st have any available units?
17806 Plummer st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17806 Plummer st have?
Some of 17806 Plummer st's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17806 Plummer st currently offering any rent specials?
17806 Plummer st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17806 Plummer st pet-friendly?
Yes, 17806 Plummer st is pet friendly.
Does 17806 Plummer st offer parking?
Yes, 17806 Plummer st does offer parking.
Does 17806 Plummer st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17806 Plummer st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17806 Plummer st have a pool?
No, 17806 Plummer st does not have a pool.
Does 17806 Plummer st have accessible units?
No, 17806 Plummer st does not have accessible units.
Does 17806 Plummer st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17806 Plummer st has units with dishwashers.
