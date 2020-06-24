17801 Twilight Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors gym pool yoga fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities gym pool media room yoga

This home stands for cozy, tranquil luxury throughout. This very private celebrity villa sleeps up to 7 guests in 4 bedrooms. This inviting, open floor plan, stylishly decorated home is located on a large 25,000 sft lot with lake view. The entire home has super high ceilings, elegant yet cozy furniture design, a brand new chlorine free ionized water pool, resort like back yard, and is located surrounded by pure nature, yet only 3 min away from stores and restaurants.This multi million dollar celebrity home has lots of light and sliding doors to the resort like, private back yard overlooking the pool, lake and mountain ranges and offering a flow of inside / outside living. Its at the end of a cul-de-sac in a small street with only 4 homes. This home is private and surrounded by nature views, yet its only 3 minutes away from stores and restaurants and businesses. Just down the hill - you will find all all you need. Its 5 minutes to the 101 freeway, 10 minutes to the 405 freeway, 20 minutes (depending on traffic) anywhere in LA (Down Town LA, Burbank, Beverly Hills, Bel Air, Malibu, Hollywood, Santa Monica etc.) and to the beaches . The home is located in an area called Encino, which is on the other side of the Santa Monica mountains ranges facing Bel Air. The home is newly remolded and has new bathrooms, new furniture, light grey wood flooring throughout, two fireplaces (one wooden and one glass gas fire place), large gourmet kitchen and two dining areas. The brand new L-shaped pool has ionized, chlorine free water. The resort like back yard offers many places to relax, dine, sun bath and unwind. It has a large deck with a massive olive tree.



The neighborhood is high class, very safe and comprised of multi million dollar homes. Just down the hill you can get your morning coffee, do your shopping, enjoy restaurants, bars, fitness, yoga, and/or the large mall with theaters and much more. this neighborhood has all you need, want and more.



Guests have 3 large bedrooms available, as well as one smaller room with a sofa bed. The master bedroom wing, with office and large master bath, is not permitted for access (unless the home is rented for a minimum of six months - other terms and conditions may apply then).



The home is available for events. Charges vary based on event. Up to 20 guest: $1500 / day, up to 50 : $2500 / day / and up from there . This charge would be added to the nightly stay, should a nightly stay be applicable.