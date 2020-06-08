1776 WASHINGTON Way

Amenities

This prime Venice home is thoughtfully designed to optimize elegance, functionality & style. Family friendly home meticulously remodeled in 2015 w/ 3BR/2BA in main house & detached GH w/ large studio BR + kitchen+ BA. Beautiful wood floors, designer tile & elegant finishing touches are entertainer's dream. Abundant natural light w/ large skylights in main home & GH. Chef's kitchen w/ vintage AGA oven, dual sink, ample storage, ss appliances- double oven, 48" Fridge & wine fridge. Open floor plan creates wonderful flow b/w kitchen, dining room, & living room. LR boasts ample sunlight & fireplace nestled b/w 2 window seats. Oversized master BR has French doors that open to prvt deck & back yard. Sip a cup of tea on covered front porch or cheers to sunset in cozy back yard. Your pets will love the gated & secure grassy back yard. 1/2 block to all Abbot Kinney & Venice Canals offer & quick stroll to beach & MDR. Gated parking in driveway. Also available for sale at $2,149,000.