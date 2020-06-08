All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1776 WASHINGTON Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1776 WASHINGTON Way
Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:07 AM

1776 WASHINGTON Way

1776 Washington Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1776 Washington Way, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This prime Venice home is thoughtfully designed to optimize elegance, functionality & style. Family friendly home meticulously remodeled in 2015 w/ 3BR/2BA in main house & detached GH w/ large studio BR + kitchen+ BA. Beautiful wood floors, designer tile & elegant finishing touches are entertainer's dream. Abundant natural light w/ large skylights in main home & GH. Chef's kitchen w/ vintage AGA oven, dual sink, ample storage, ss appliances- double oven, 48" Fridge & wine fridge. Open floor plan creates wonderful flow b/w kitchen, dining room, & living room. LR boasts ample sunlight & fireplace nestled b/w 2 window seats. Oversized master BR has French doors that open to prvt deck & back yard. Sip a cup of tea on covered front porch or cheers to sunset in cozy back yard. Your pets will love the gated & secure grassy back yard. 1/2 block to all Abbot Kinney & Venice Canals offer & quick stroll to beach & MDR. Gated parking in driveway. Also available for sale at $2,149,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1776 WASHINGTON Way have any available units?
1776 WASHINGTON Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1776 WASHINGTON Way have?
Some of 1776 WASHINGTON Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1776 WASHINGTON Way currently offering any rent specials?
1776 WASHINGTON Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1776 WASHINGTON Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1776 WASHINGTON Way is pet friendly.
Does 1776 WASHINGTON Way offer parking?
Yes, 1776 WASHINGTON Way offers parking.
Does 1776 WASHINGTON Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1776 WASHINGTON Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1776 WASHINGTON Way have a pool?
No, 1776 WASHINGTON Way does not have a pool.
Does 1776 WASHINGTON Way have accessible units?
No, 1776 WASHINGTON Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1776 WASHINGTON Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1776 WASHINGTON Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

6326 Coldwater Canyon
6326 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91606
608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Pegasus
612 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College