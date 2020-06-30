17728 Miranda Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill hot tub

FOR LEASE - Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the highly desirable Encino Park area! This home has been beautifully designed in & out and is ready for move in. The quiet street and curb appeal of this home will draw you in with the charming porch and no maintenance artificial grass. Kitchen has stylish backsplash, granite countertops, and high-end energy efficient appliances. Family room is open to kitchen and dining, perfect for entertaining! Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, private bath, walk-in closet, built in matrix projector screen and surround sound speakers. Spa like master bath features a jetted tub, oversized shower & skylight. Other bedrooms share gorgeous bathroom with mosaic tile shower and updated vanity. Backyard is landscaped and ready to host your next gathering! It has been designed for drought tolerance, with covered patio, new wood deck treated to resist sun & weather, separate drip system, pomegranate & citrus trees and canvas sails for shade. Perfect for BBQ's, outdoor dining or morning coffee. Home also features low flow toilets, hardwood floors, and skylights throughout to let the natural light pour in! Close in proximity to freeways, dining, and shopping. No smoking, no pets (please do not ask). Good income and good credit required.