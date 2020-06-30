All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 17728 Miranda Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17728 Miranda Street
Last updated March 16 2020 at 3:18 AM

17728 Miranda Street

17728 Miranda Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17728 Miranda Street, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
FOR LEASE - Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the highly desirable Encino Park area! This home has been beautifully designed in & out and is ready for move in. The quiet street and curb appeal of this home will draw you in with the charming porch and no maintenance artificial grass. Kitchen has stylish backsplash, granite countertops, and high-end energy efficient appliances. Family room is open to kitchen and dining, perfect for entertaining! Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, private bath, walk-in closet, built in matrix projector screen and surround sound speakers. Spa like master bath features a jetted tub, oversized shower & skylight. Other bedrooms share gorgeous bathroom with mosaic tile shower and updated vanity. Backyard is landscaped and ready to host your next gathering! It has been designed for drought tolerance, with covered patio, new wood deck treated to resist sun & weather, separate drip system, pomegranate & citrus trees and canvas sails for shade. Perfect for BBQ's, outdoor dining or morning coffee. Home also features low flow toilets, hardwood floors, and skylights throughout to let the natural light pour in! Close in proximity to freeways, dining, and shopping. No smoking, no pets (please do not ask). Good income and good credit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17728 Miranda Street have any available units?
17728 Miranda Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17728 Miranda Street have?
Some of 17728 Miranda Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17728 Miranda Street currently offering any rent specials?
17728 Miranda Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17728 Miranda Street pet-friendly?
No, 17728 Miranda Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17728 Miranda Street offer parking?
Yes, 17728 Miranda Street offers parking.
Does 17728 Miranda Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17728 Miranda Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17728 Miranda Street have a pool?
No, 17728 Miranda Street does not have a pool.
Does 17728 Miranda Street have accessible units?
No, 17728 Miranda Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17728 Miranda Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17728 Miranda Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College