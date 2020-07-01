1772 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This stunning & updated traditional home is located in Picfair Village. Sophisticated elegance-this home features hardwood floors, fireplace, recessed lighting, electric gate, security system, central air, tankless water heater., formal dining room with Jonathan Adler chandelier & living room w/open plan.The updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, newer cabinetry & granite counters and a stunning breakfast nook-perfect for a morning coffee. The master bedroom with spacious closet features ensuite bath & French doors that lead you to a large deck and expansive lushly landscaped backyard, perfect for outdoor entertaining. Enjoy what we think is one of LA's best neighborhoods in a central location. Picfair Village hosts an eclectic mix of events from Third Thursday strolls to grassroots gatherings mixed into a very walkable area. Chic caf~s & independent boutiques on nearby Pico-Culver City WEHO and Beverly Hills are close and minutes to LAX. Welcome to Picfair Village