Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1772 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue
Last updated January 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

1772 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue

1772 South Orange Grove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1772 South Orange Grove Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This stunning & updated traditional home is located in Picfair Village. Sophisticated elegance-this home features hardwood floors, fireplace, recessed lighting, electric gate, security system, central air, tankless water heater., formal dining room with Jonathan Adler chandelier & living room w/open plan.The updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, newer cabinetry & granite counters and a stunning breakfast nook-perfect for a morning coffee. The master bedroom with spacious closet features ensuite bath & French doors that lead you to a large deck and expansive lushly landscaped backyard, perfect for outdoor entertaining. Enjoy what we think is one of LA's best neighborhoods in a central location. Picfair Village hosts an eclectic mix of events from Third Thursday strolls to grassroots gatherings mixed into a very walkable area. Chic caf~s & independent boutiques on nearby Pico-Culver City WEHO and Beverly Hills are close and minutes to LAX. Welcome to Picfair Village

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1772 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue have any available units?
1772 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1772 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue have?
Some of 1772 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1772 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1772 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1772 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1772 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1772 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1772 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1772 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1772 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1772 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1772 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1772 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1772 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1772 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1772 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

