All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 17711 Margate Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17711 Margate Street
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:22 AM

17711 Margate Street

17711 Margate Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17711 Margate Street, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Available for lease now in fully gated and camera secured building in the heart of Encino, South of the 101 freeway. Amazing location that's close to lots of shopping, dining and easy commute. This unit boasts over 1600 sq. ft of living space, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms as well as in unit washer and dryer. The tenant will have access to all building amenities such as pool, spa and jacuzzi. The unit can be leased fully furnished with high tech features and sleek high end furniture that will surely cater to anyone and everyone. Easy to show!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17711 Margate Street have any available units?
17711 Margate Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17711 Margate Street have?
Some of 17711 Margate Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17711 Margate Street currently offering any rent specials?
17711 Margate Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17711 Margate Street pet-friendly?
No, 17711 Margate Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17711 Margate Street offer parking?
No, 17711 Margate Street does not offer parking.
Does 17711 Margate Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17711 Margate Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17711 Margate Street have a pool?
Yes, 17711 Margate Street has a pool.
Does 17711 Margate Street have accessible units?
No, 17711 Margate Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17711 Margate Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17711 Margate Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5933 Barton Avenue
5933 Barton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Aven
1120 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College