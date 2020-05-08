17711 Margate Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool hot tub microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities pool hot tub

Available for lease now in fully gated and camera secured building in the heart of Encino, South of the 101 freeway. Amazing location that's close to lots of shopping, dining and easy commute. This unit boasts over 1600 sq. ft of living space, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms as well as in unit washer and dryer. The tenant will have access to all building amenities such as pool, spa and jacuzzi. The unit can be leased fully furnished with high tech features and sleek high end furniture that will surely cater to anyone and everyone. Easy to show!