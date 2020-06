Amenities

dishwasher carport recently renovated pool microwave

Prime Encino location near shopping, parks, and schools with easy freeway access. This remodeled 1971 sqft home offers five bedrooms and two baths on two stories with a pool and covered carport that offers ample parking for the property. The additional dwelling unit has an elderly tenant that will stay. Call The Getzoff Group for additional information 818-539-7339