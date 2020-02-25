All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 8 2019 at 5:23 PM

17622 Willard Street

17622 Willard Street · No Longer Available
Location

17622 Willard Street, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Lake Balboa

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully upgraded 4 bedroom home on a tree lined street ready for new occupants. Great landscaping, newer paint & dual pane windows give this home amazing curb appeal. Light and bright with an open floor plan! Home has hardwood floors, recessed lights, central heat and air, copper plumbing & a gorgeous kitchen. The kitchen includes new cabinetry, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and a custom back splash. Master bedroom is large and has an amazing master bath. Enjoy the private patio in the rear. Detached 2 car garage nicely landscaped yard & that long driveway with plenty of off street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17622 Willard Street have any available units?
17622 Willard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17622 Willard Street have?
Some of 17622 Willard Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17622 Willard Street currently offering any rent specials?
17622 Willard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17622 Willard Street pet-friendly?
No, 17622 Willard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17622 Willard Street offer parking?
Yes, 17622 Willard Street offers parking.
Does 17622 Willard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17622 Willard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17622 Willard Street have a pool?
No, 17622 Willard Street does not have a pool.
Does 17622 Willard Street have accessible units?
No, 17622 Willard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17622 Willard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17622 Willard Street has units with dishwashers.
