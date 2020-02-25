17622 Willard Street

Amenities

Beautifully upgraded 4 bedroom home on a tree lined street ready for new occupants. Great landscaping, newer paint & dual pane windows give this home amazing curb appeal. Light and bright with an open floor plan! Home has hardwood floors, recessed lights, central heat and air, copper plumbing & a gorgeous kitchen. The kitchen includes new cabinetry, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and a custom back splash. Master bedroom is large and has an amazing master bath. Enjoy the private patio in the rear. Detached 2 car garage nicely landscaped yard & that long driveway with plenty of off street parking.